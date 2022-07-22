What did you do to your head?” my hairdresser asked, staring at a big knot on my forehead fading to an ugly puce.
“I met up with a couple of Texas gentlemen,” I explained.
My sister-in-law and I were planning a trip to central Texas to visit another sister-in-law. “Take I-35,” her oldest son advised. “It’s the fastest.”
I checked with my middle son who lived near the Texas coast and made the trip several times a year. “Yes,” that’s the fastest,” he agreed, “and if you have trouble, you can get help.”
By the time we had white-knuckled it through Fort Worth, I thought I might have to pry her fingers off the wheel.
We made a stop for lunch, exiting the interstate for a chain restaurant. When we started to leave through the double plate-glass doors, two Texans held them open for us, one from the outside, one on the inside. I hated to favor one gentleman over another so I went through the middle. Unfortunately, there was an iron bar down the middle which I did not notice and smacked my forehead into it. When we got in the car, my sister-in-law took one look and exclaimed: “You’ve got a hematoma!”
I-35 is fine for folks who are in a big hurry, know exactly where they are going and don’t mind going 65 mph with one 18-wheeler three inches in front, a second one three inches behind and a third and fourth brushing each side.
For everybody else, it is highway hell.
As soon as we drove in the driveway, our sister-in-law came out with this welcome greeting: “We’re going out for margaritas and Mexican food. “Never mind the Mexican food,” I said. “Just lead us to the margaritas.”
“We are not going back on I-35,” my sister-in-law said firmly. Fastest, we agreed, was not bestest. We got out our maps again and plotted a return trip on 283. It was as different as Republicans and Democrats. There weren’t nearly the number of 18-wheelers crowding us. The springtime scenery was lovely and we could appreciate the bluebonnets covering the roadsides.
There were places to stop, get out, look at stuff and stretch our legs. We looked at brightly colored ceramic wear and I found a chicken I needed. We looked at the biggest wind chimes we’d ever seen, Western-style furnishings, funny plaques. We ate lemon and coconut cream pie with real meringue two inches high in the pie shop — handy across the street from a shop that sold chocolates with Jack Daniels centers for only $1.75 each.
I suppose it’s a good thing there are different roads for different travelers. There’s the white knuckle route for those who want to get where they’re going as fast as they can. There’s the more leisurely, scenic route for the lollygaggers, the gawkers, the stoppers- to- look-at- stuff.
It works out better when everyone in the car is going on the same route.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.