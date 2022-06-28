Last week I was reminded of a story from a few years ago. One time I beat my daughter in the board game Life. She was 6 years old at the time and I just crushed her. I made some savvy spins, became a medical doctor, and ended up winning the game. She threw a gigantic fit. She screamed and fell on the floor. I got her up and wiped away her tears and asked why she was so upset. She shouted, “I don’t like to lose.”
Losing sucks. No one likes to lose. No one wants to lose. Losing is particularly painful when you lose something that is important to you. Probably all of us have a painful memory of loss. Losing is a part of being human.
Democracy is losing. The entire system is predicated on the idea that we will have ongoing debates about political issues and that there will be winners and losers. In the United States we try and mitigate this somewhat through the sharing of power between branches to try and foster cooperation between political enemies but that only lessens the pain of losing.
Since I first became a voter, I have voted in five presidential elections. During that time, we have elected two Republicans and two Democrats. Trust me when I say that I voted for some losers in that time… and every single time it felt awful. I put time, energy, and occasionally money to candidates who ended up losing.
John Locke theorized that government depended on the consent of the governed. That is true but I prefer the expansion on that idea from Yoni Appelbaum, “Democracy depends on the consent of the losers.” In the aftermath of any loss is the natural that people want to lash out. Almost everyone has heard of the ‘Stages of Grief.’ One of those stages is anger. It is both natural and healthy to get angry about a loss. What Appelbaum was referring to is the idea that democracy demands that when we lose that we still find value in the system. That the losers say, “I am mad … but I accept that this happened.”
In the aftermath of the repeal of Roe there is some concern that people opposed to the decision might become violent. While this has thankfully not come true yet (I am writing this on Saturday morning) it had enough legitimacy that President Biden gave a short address expressing his opposition to the Courts’ decision and encouraging people who wish to protest to do so peacefully.
In the election of 1800 Thomas Jefferson defeated the incumbent President John Adams. While the two men had been friends, they were political enemies at this point and John Adams truly believed that if Jefferson became president that he would destroy the country that Adams had spent his life building.
A person close to Adams suggested to him that he just refuse to leave. Adams was the president after all. He controlled the army and probably could have simply taken control of the country. Adams said that if he did that then the government he had built wasn’t worth saving, and he went home.
He was upset and angry, but he handed over power to Jefferson. It was the first peaceful transfer of power between political enemies in the entire history of the world. Adams became the first ruler in recorded human history to express the consent of the loser. America didn’t invent democracy. It invented the consent of the loser.
January 6 is a great example of what happens when the loser refuses to consent, when the loser howls and screams and puts themselves above the system. If you had been watching the news before Friday, the leading story was the January 6th Commission hearings and the evidence and testimony presented was an awful picture of what happens when we determine that violence is the only way to achieve a preferred political outcome. The people who stormed the Capitol did not consent to the results of the 2020 Election. Whether they were motivated by anger, misinformation, or confusion, the result was the same.
Democracy is hard. It gives you a person who you believe is bad for the country and tells you that he/she is president now. It gives you policy outcomes that violate your deeply held personal beliefs. It gives you speed limits you think are too slow, roads that are too bumpy, and taxes that are too high. It then looks you in the eye and says, “Wanna go again?”
The hallmark of a healthy democracy isn’t one where you win all the time. A healthy democracy is one where we all agree that democracy is important enough that we accept it when we lose. Whether we lost a court case or a presidential election, it is incumbent on all of us to be good losers. Otherwise, we are no better than a 6-year-old girl who lost a board game.
David Searcy holds a master’s degree from Oklahoma State University and a PhD in political science from Southern Illinois University.