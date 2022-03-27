The following is the third in a series of “explainer” columns to help add some transparency regarding all the aspects of how your newspaper is produced.
For all the work that’s done in the hours, days and weeks ahead of the time your newspaper reaches your home, the last step has become one of the most difficult: Delivery.
For many of us, our first “job” was delivering newspapers. Mine was a “walk route” hauling a metal-framed cart up and down the hills of San Francisco at age 10 or 11. That route provided formative lessons in work ethic, dedication and customer service.
The days of kids carrying bags of newspapers down the street or delivering on bicycles has long since passed. The last “youth carrier” I had at my paper gave up her route in 1998. Even then, she was a throwback to a bygone era. Today’s carrier force are adults driving cars and that job, and finding those willing to do it, becomes more and more difficult. I’ve worked with carriers who have had guns pulled on them, were chased and bitten by dogs and, on rare occasions, robbed.
In the old days, kids got to serve half the houses in a given neighborhood. Good routes had a high saturation and paid good money. But as newspapers transitioned to morning delivery, schools shifted the school day and more people got news electronically, delivery of the printed newspaper shifted to an adult carrier force, some using it as supplemental income, others making it their full-time jobs.
A rule of thumb used to be you had to have 2.5 customers per mile to make a route profitable. And that’s back when gas was about $1.20 a gallon. Ahhh, the good old days. Like everything else we deal with, that part of the newspaper business has been turned on its head and newspapers across the country have to evaluate whether it makes sense to deliver a certain area.
Even before the recent spike in the price of gasoline, we had to face some harsh realities. Beginning in 2019, long after the rest of the industry made similar moves, The Constitution had to decide if sending carriers down often remote county roads made any sense. As recently as last fall, we had a route that we were forced to convert to mail delivery. This route was 180 miles per day and took over seven hours to complete to reach 94 customers. Giving 100 percent of the subscriptions to the carrier wasn’t enough, and even when we subsidized with thousands of dollars, we looked for a carrier for at least three months with no takers. We had to choose mail delivery for those customers as the best option.
Newspaper delivery isn’t a glamorous job. Like postal delivery, they’re expected to run their routes no matter the weather, but with the added disadvantage of doing it on dark streets, usually to unlit yards and porches. It generally takes at least a week to get delivery of a new route down. And before we changed to five-day delivery, it was 365 days per year. Carriers are independent contractors at most newspapers across the country. They set their own hours, drive their own cars and are responsible for finding their own helpers if they want to take a day off.
A customer called me recently to complain after his price was increased, but his complaint was unique. “It should have been more,” he said. Having done the job himself at one time, he knew the difficulty, wanted to pay his carrier $20 per month and wanted me to make sure that happened.
That was a complaint I happily took care of.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.