Great Plains Technology Center is investing in its future leaders by starting the Aspiring Leadership Foundational Academy (ALFA) this year. This group of prospective leaders understands that leadership comes in many forms, but it’s the “why” that prompts someone to become a leader. Simon Sinek, author of “Start with Why” said, “starting with ‘why’ invariably sets us up to make deeper, more meaningful connections.” I have asked some members of our first class of Aspiring Leaders to share their “why.” We shared some of their responses in October and are sharing their remaining insights now.
“I see leadership as an opportunity to help others identify new strengths, expand existing skills and gain the confidence to use them effectively. When I started at Great Plains Tech over a decade ago, I didn’t give much thought to where I’d be today. The job checked all the right boxes and met the needs that I’d identified for my family at the time. As my job knowledge increased, so did opportunities to utilize newly developed skills. I was encouraged to take on projects and when I inevitably made missteps, I was trusted to problem solve and implement solutions. When a company chooses to invest the time and attention necessary to grow leaders from within, a reciprocity is created that provides employees with cause to be truly invested in the organization. What may have started as someone’s ‘just a job’ now has the potential to become part of a long-term plan. I am proud to participate in the Aspiring Leadership Foundational Academy with a goal to feed the potential in others in the same manner that has been done for me.” – Devon Hicks
“I was a very young 16-year-old teenager going to vo-tech for the first time back in my home state of Delaware. My instructor apparently saw something in me that I didn’t see in myself. She continued to push me and as I went from class secretary to class president. When I think of the word ‘leadership’ I automatically think of the team. I always go into any group project with the goal of making it and the individual members of the group better. I truly believe I do better when the team does better. I have been in many leadership roles without having the title of leader. It comes with being a nurse. I think that when you realize that as leader you can have more impact when you focus on the team then that’s when you have it figured out.” – Helen Henry
“I’ve been in school my whole life. From grade school to college, then teaching and now instructional support. School life is MY life. The connections I have made and continue to make are as deep as they are wide and it is connecting with people that I consider one of my biggest strengths. I love the atmosphere and comradery that school brings for so many. However, not all feel this same way. This is where my why comes in. Creating a positive workplace begins with connection. It’s my job to take the time to create meaningful relationships and get to the bottom of a teacher’s why. It’s my job to take the time to listen to what is being said inside of classrooms and around campus so that I can better understand a student’s why. It’s my job to understand the why of maintenance, support staff, and fellow leaders. Understanding someone’s why requires connection. Creating positive connections with colleagues creates a place where people want to work. This is my why. – Brandon Mayer
“We’ve all experienced it a time or two in our lives, that stroke of genius that hits us at the perfect moment, the one we believe in so much that we are able to convince all the kids on the playground that this is the new way we should play the game. I was always that kid: the one who marched to the beat of my own drum. Some people liked that beat and chose to drum along, while others...not so much. But it didn’t seem to bother me as long as we had a few to make our own music with. That is where I believe it all began, the freedom to be me and the joy I got from guiding others to embrace their inner selves. I was, whether I knew it or not at the time, a LEADER! Being a leader is a quality that, I’m sure my fellow ALFA members would agree is difficult to suppress, even when we are trying to.” – Miranda Fritts
“Throughout my life, I’ve always been told to ‘be a leader, not a follower.’ While the concept seems easy to accomplish, life has taught me that it is more than just a cliché saying. Like any skill, leadership must be practiced. Leading others is not a duty one should take lightly and I, for one, have fallen short a time or two in leadership roles. Leading doesn’t mean always be in the front and center. Often, leading is empowering those around you to be the best they can be and encouraging the process while remaining in the background. Leaders exemplify behaviors that promote growth, creativity, and participation. I chose to be a candidate for Great Plains Tech’s new Aspiring Leadership Foundational Academy realizing that I have the qualities to be a leader but need additional knowledge and experience to grow my abilities. By taking this opportunity and applying the lessons to my day-to-day job, I truly believe that my leadership skills will flourish and I will become a better leader for my department. I am proud to be a member of the first Aspiring Leadership Foundational Academy for Great Plains Tech.” – Cassandra Willrich
It will be exciting to watch our Aspiring Leaders in the months to come as they continue to explore their “why.” As leaders in southwest Oklahoma, have you thought about why you do what you do every day?
Clarence Fortney is superintendent of Great Plains Technology Center