If you find yourself plagued by the general feeling that people are not as nice or as moral as they once were, you are not alone. As psychologist Adam Mastroianni demonstrates in an article entitled “The Illusion of Moral Decline” in the June 7 issue of Nature magazine, that notion is common across all ages and demographics and in every society. It is so pervasive and powerful that we as individuals are primed to believe it whether facts support our feelings or not. And when social or cultural changes reinforce our fears, as they have in recent years, the tendency to assume the worst is magnified even more. Yet Mastroianni also finds that our feelings are illusory. As a rule, it seems, we are as moral and as nice as we ever were. We just do not know enough people to feel that way.

Mastroianni’s methodology included thousands of surveys with people from every demographic, occupation, and lifestyle. He found that most of us mythologize the past as a period when things were better, and we do it regardless of our age. The point in time we usually fixate upon is the year of our birth. So, someone my age might think things were fine until the 1960s; my parents would have argued things were better until the 1930s; the students I will teach this Fall think things were better until 2005; and so on.