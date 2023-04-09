A number of years ago, I faced the challenge of a giant competitor coming into my market, trying to shred what we had so carefully built. I called a longtime friend who’d faced a similar problem, asking his advice on how to, not only survive, but thrive. “All you have to do is dance a little faster,” he said.
Last week, I had the privilege of attending the Mega Conference in Dallas. But for the last 20 years or so, one thing has been consistent at meetings like this: Dozens of companies and individuals will come, each proclaiming one magic formula or another that will ensure newspapers survive, at least in some form or fashion.
It’s true that we have to adapt to remain relevant in today’s digital world. My takeaway was each of us needs to find our own path, in our own markets, and there is no silver bullet.
Several national companies seem to be racing toward the end of print. They’ve cut the printed product to once a week, or perhaps none at all. They talk about the “runway” that is the decline of print and you need to have your ducks in a row before that runway ends.
Another presenter was bullish on print, to the point his company purchased its own printing facility seven years ago. Talk about commitment. Printing is an all-in venture and that’s a pretty expensive roll of the dice if he’s wrong. But in his model, they stress digital news and only print once a month, delivering by mail to a hundred thousand or so households in urban areas of his state.
His focus was interesting in that they limited stories they wrote to government, development, business, health care, education and real estate. No crime stories. And no sports. If it didn’t fit in one of those six buckets, they didn’t waste their time. Yet he says they’re growing. They stressed high-end design of their pages and graphics, and said their superpower was to “make the complex compelling.”
In traditional newspapering, we’ve long said people and paper are our two biggest expenses. Add delivery to that today. But I think his advantage was he didn’t have to transition his products, his customers and his advertisers to a new model. He started from scratch. If we only printed and delivered once a month, I could keep my costs down, too.
Twenty or so years ago, a corporate type asked me how I’d build the paper if I were starting from ground zero. That was long before digital was as dominant as it is today. One newspaper company in Arkansas killed delivery in remote areas of the state and gave customers a free iPad to keep them engaged, to keep them reading “the paper” when one was no longer delivered. They tout the program’s success, but I’ve not seen anyone else try to replicate it.
But it works for them, and that goes back to my initial point: You have to do what works in your community. We know many readers are passionate about their printed newspaper. Others prefer the immediacy of digital delivery. And while I could see us reporting less crime, I still want to see my sports.
Most of us in this industry have become pretty adept at “dancing a little faster.” You just better be sure that the tune you’re dancing to is one that your readers appreciate.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.