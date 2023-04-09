A number of years ago, I faced the challenge of a giant competitor coming into my market, trying to shred what we had so carefully built. I called a longtime friend who’d faced a similar problem, asking his advice on how to, not only survive, but thrive. “All you have to do is dance a little faster,” he said.

Last week, I had the privilege of attending the Mega Conference in Dallas. But for the last 20 years or so, one thing has been consistent at meetings like this: Dozens of companies and individuals will come, each proclaiming one magic formula or another that will ensure newspapers survive, at least in some form or fashion.