In May, when I wrote a previous installment of “Education View” for the close of the academic year, I really hoped it was the last time that COVID-19 would dominate our conversation.
It was my hope to open this year by writing about how Cameron University’s freshmen enrollment had increased from last year, and that our concurrent enrollment is our largest ever (and it is!). I also hoped to write about how we were welcoming back the community to hear guest lecturers, see our visual and performing arts majors show off their talents, and to cheer on our student athletes in competition.
Mostly, I wanted to share how we were helping our students return to a comprehensive array of high quality educational experiences.
Unfortunately, COVID – and its variants – had other ideas. And so, the fall semester opened for us as a sort of strange “CU vs. COVID, Part II” sequel.
We continue to offer classes in a variety of formats to assist students to move forward in pursuit of degrees even during a pandemic. Our experiences last school year showed that student preferences were evenly divided among those who liked the traditional, in-person environment, those who needed the flexibility of online education, and those who were comfortable with the real-time experience of a Zoom class from wherever they might be.
At the same time, circumstances dictate that we maintain the ability to pivot quickly if necessary. Utilizing the flexibility that technology provides, when we have a documented case of COVID in an in-person class, we immediately convert to a Zoom format for a two-week period. This allows students to continue learning while we limit further spread and reduce anxieties. It also provides a level of planning stability for students so they can address the other aspects of their lives without wondering each day whether class will meet in-person or virtually.
Approximately 300 students actually live on our campus. Like last year, we are allowing those students to live one-to-a-room at the same rate they would pay if they had a roommate. Rooms are filled down the halls in a checkerboard pattern to provide sufficient physical distancing. Visitation rules have been modified to limit the number of outsiders, while at the same time allowing enough social interaction to reduce the sense of loneliness that can accompany leaving home for the first time.
Although state law prohibits us from mandating masks on campus as we did last fall, it doesn’t keep us from “strongly encouraging” our students, faculty and employees to mask up. Those who choose to wear facial coverings may do so without facing repercussions.
We continue to host clinics on campus for the convenience of students and employees who wish to be vaccinated, and we plan to hold several more throughout the year. In addition, we are offering financial incentives for students and employees who choose to get vaccinated. The evidence is overwhelming that the best defense against COVID-19 and its variations is being vaccinated.
It is always our desire to be an engaged community partner. Looking north across Gore Boulevard to the temporary tents set up on hospital grounds as the pandemic brings in patients for treatment, the seriousness of this situation and the strain on our healthcare system is evident. It also prompted us to find additional ways that we could help.
That’s why we have allowed the use of our parking lot at 38th and Gore for drive-through COVID testing. Even though we are not sponsoring this effort, we wanted to be a positive force for supporting the tireless efforts of the employees of Comanche County Health Department, Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Southwestern Medical Center, and so many others engaged in the daunting tasks to keep us healthy or to help us return to health.
We hope that taking action to encourage more people to become vaccinated and to provide opportunities for testing that helps prevent the spread of COVID and its variants reduces the strain on our medical community.
If Cameron University can be successful in keeping our students and employees healthy while contributing to the wellbeing of our part of the state, then our efforts will be well worth it.
— John McArthur is president of Cameron University.