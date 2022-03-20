Alumni are a key measure of success for every higher education institution. Every college and university wants its students to complete their studies and then go out and make a difference in the world, whatever their chosen field may be.
You may have seen the phrase, “Your success is our success,” on CU billboards and in advertising. It is more than just a marketing tag line; we really want our students to be successful, whether it’s in the classroom or in life. We also want that success to be measured by their aspirations instead of our preconceived expectations.
This is the time of year that Cameron traditionally celebrates its former students. Although the pandemic — plus snow and ice sent by Mother Nature this year — have drastically altered homecoming these past couple of years, it hasn’t stopped us from honoring our distinguished graduates.
You’ll read more about this group in the weeks ahead, but allow me to introduce Cameron’s distinguished Aggies for 2022:
• Not only did George Tahdooahnippah make his mark as a professional boxer, his efforts promoting diabetes awareness within the Comanche Nation positively impacted the health of its members, as has his current responsibilities as a business leader within the tribe.
• Since retiring from the U.S. Army due to injuries sustained while serving his country, Maj. Ed Pulido has dedicated his life to advocating for veterans and their families.
• Lysbeth George is a rising star in the legal world who has been honored with the Oklahoma County Bar Association’s Pro Bono Award and was also named a Rising Star by Oklahoma Super Lawyers. She was included in Oklahoma Magazine’s 2018 list of “40 Under 40.”
• In addition to his professional responsibilities, Chase Massie continues to dedicate himself to civic engagement with a multitude of organizations, including Leadership Lawton, Young Professionals of Lawton and the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma.
• This year, Cameron inducted four into its Athletics Hall of Fame: Keith Kimball, a member of our 1980 NAIA national basketball champions; cross-country standout Thomas Toth; and Aggie superfan Edward “CU Eddie” Larson. Inducted with them is a longtime supporter of Cameron athletics, Lawton Constitution sports writer Joey Goodman.
This group exemplifies what it means to be an Aggie. They contributed to Cameron during their time here. They found career success. They found ways to continue to help others.
Our alumni have some big shoes to fill once they leave campus. Tens of thousands of students have pursued their education here over the past century, whether it was to earn a high school diploma during our early days, a junior college degree, or a university bachelor’s or master’s. While not every one may have walked away with a degree, there is no doubt that Cameron had an impact on their lives — and many have shaped the future of CU. Collectively, their careers have literally touched millions of lives.
If you spent part of your life at Cameron, I hope that reading this makes you all that much prouder to be an Aggie.
John McArthur is president of Cameron University.