It’s unsettling when we hear about the crime rate. I don’t know what the actual percentage is — but a large number of crimes are committed by someone the victim knows or is related to.
In Oklahoma City, a 67-year-old woman was held on a complaint of shooting with intent to kill her 52-year-old son. Why? Because he had told his mother she’d done a poor job as a parent. I guess that convinced him he was wrong about her.
One year in August, there was a rash of whacking incidents. In just one police report, a log, a statue and a bat were used as weapons.
Why anyone would have firewood handy in 100-degree temperatures was unexplained but a fireplace log made a handy weapon for an alleged assault on a 63-year old woman. The victim and the suspect were having an argument when the suspect punched the woman in the face, then threw the log, striking her in the back of the head.
A 58-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly grabbed a statue and whacked her husband in his head at their home.
Readers are left wondering how big the statue was. Was it one of those concrete replicas of a little boy peeing that are yard favorites? Or maybe just a small marble rendition of Venus de Milo?
A woman, 26, was whacked in the head with a baseball bat wielded by her boyfriend’s brother. Presumably, he never became her brother-in-law — but the Texas Rangers could have used him as a batter this season.
A Friday morning lovers’ quarrel escalated, police said, when a knife came out — along with the woman’s dentures. A 31-year-old woman reported a domestic assault with injury. She and her boyfriend had been in a physical argument when the boyfriend pulled her dentures out of her mouth, began to choke her and then swung a knife at her, causing a small cut to her hand. Maybe she was mouthing off?
A 24-year-old man was charged with a felony complaint of larceny of a domestic animal. After being “removed” from a saloon, he walked to a friend’s house and rode away on the friend’s horse. His Oklahoma City Thunder shirt, left behind, tied him to the crime.
And a 29-year old woman was charged with grand larceny for allegedly stealing 25 dogs valued at $7,000: 9 Kemmer Mountain Curs, 4 Airedale Terriers, 5 Dachshunds. 6 Chihuahuas, and a Chihuahua-Dachshund.
“Oh, that woman must really love dogs,” we might have thought. Until she put them on Craig’s List.
Out of state, a woman in San Antonio was arrested for hitting a 10-year-old girl in the face for refusing to share her ice cream with the woman’s 4-year-old daughter. The woman then followed the 10-year-old home and punched and beat her mother. Wouldn’t it have been easier just to buy her 4-year-old some ice cream of her own?
How much should we worry about crime? Not so much if we avoid mothers with guns, boyfriends, especially boyfriends with brothers, arguing with anyone who’s got a log, a statue or a bat in his or her hand, keep our horses and dogs safe in our house — and never eat ice cream in front of a 4-year-old.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.