A few years ago, during a particularly dark moment, a dear friend reminded me that no one is responsible for my happiness, but me. I had heard this statement before, repeated the statement, but never truly understood it nor believed it.

From that moment on, every time I felt unhappy, I reminded myself it was my responsibility to make myself happy. This simple reminder forced me to start asking what made me happy, what I wanted, and most importantly what changes I needed to make. Over the course of the next four years, I embarked on a journey that would forever change my life.