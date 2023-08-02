This summer I discovered HGTV design shows. I am late to the game, as usual. But in my late night binges, I have found a peaceful joy and learned a lot about myself. Home design has never been my thing, I think because I have never had a space I could decorate, and because for all of my adult life I have been in survival mode. Now that I have a home that is mine, and the space and peace to decorate, I am relishing every moment.
I started watching home design shows looking for inspiration. A visual learner, a TV show was easier for me to fully see and understand the design. Pinterest is great for getting me started, but would often leave me confused. Design shows, especially because you can see the process from start to finish, inspire me and allow me to understand how to recreate a similar design. Slowly, as work days became more stressful, I felt myself drawn more and more to the shows. Not only do I love the educational value of the shows, but I crave the beauty and peace the shows offer.
This summer, I have jumped off the cliff and am diving head first into the world of home design. For the first time, I am not looking at beautiful homes, I am creating a beautiful home. At first I thought I would not be able to fully create the look I wanted as I am currently renting. Happily, with the assistance of YouTube, I have discovered renter friendly remodels. I cannot express to you the joy in designing a space to match my energy, create the mood I want, and express myself.
An important lesson learned from my hours of research is to create moments within your home. A home should be your sanctuary, the place where you escape the madness of the world and are enveloped in peace. Within this peace, are moments waiting for you. Moments can be a beautiful wall of art that brings you joy, inspires you, and sets your creativity on fire every time you see it. Or the perfect place to get lost in a book. Or, my personal favorite, a place to share laughter with your family. Decorating is not and should not be about creating an esthetic vibe. Rather, decorating should give your home a soul, create hundreds of moments, and represent you.
This last part is the most significant for me. After a lifetime of being what everyone else wanted, of creating the ideal persona for a role, I am discovering myself and learning who I am. Investing in the time to discover who I am, what I love, and what I want, is allowing me to create a home with a soul that reflects the person I am becoming. After long days of work, hours spent walking my dogs in the rain, sleet, and heat, I love walking into a home that doesn’t just reflect me, it is part of me.
Something interesting has happened throughout this process. Not only am I discovering who I am, but I am learning that who I am is pretty cool, and has multiple facets. I can be a hands on mom, sexy single lady, a workout fanatic, amateur chef, dog mama, and aspiring writer. All while balancing my entrepreneurial spirit. The freedom that comes with this knowledge, and the ability to express myself, is awe inspiring. I laugh more and longer, love harder, and have discovered a true love for time alone. Through this journey I have found peace and contentment. Don’t get me wrong, I have my goals, but I am content to be on my journey.
Sara Orellana lives in Oklahoma City and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.