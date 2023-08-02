This summer I discovered HGTV design shows. I am late to the game, as usual. But in my late night binges, I have found a peaceful joy and learned a lot about myself. Home design has never been my thing, I think because I have never had a space I could decorate, and because for all of my adult life I have been in survival mode. Now that I have a home that is mine, and the space and peace to decorate, I am relishing every moment.

I started watching home design shows looking for inspiration. A visual learner, a TV show was easier for me to fully see and understand the design. Pinterest is great for getting me started, but would often leave me confused. Design shows, especially because you can see the process from start to finish, inspire me and allow me to understand how to recreate a similar design. Slowly, as work days became more stressful, I felt myself drawn more and more to the shows. Not only do I love the educational value of the shows, but I crave the beauty and peace the shows offer.

