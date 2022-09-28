A few years ago, during a particularly dark moment, a dear friend reminded me that no one is responsible for my happiness, but me. I had heard this statement before, repeated the statement, but never truly understood it nor believed it.
From that moment on, every time I felt unhappy, I reminded myself it was my responsibility to make myself happy. This simple reminder forced me to start asking what made me happy, what I wanted, and most importantly what changes I needed to make. Over the course of the next four years, I embarked on a journey that would forever change my life.
Learning to create happiness is the best lesson one will ever learn. However, the cost is extremely high. You see, along the way, I learned that I could not make anyone else happy and that I was most definitely not responsible for their happiness. For me, the journey has meant learning to set healthy boundaries, pursuing the things that bring me joy, and learning to say no. Relationships have ended. People have accused me of being selfish and self-centered, but at the end of the day, I can choose to be happy and at peace with life, or continually live with the pressure of trying to impress others.
Yet at the end of the day, no matter how challenging the roadblock, I continued to pursue happiness. Many of us believe we cannot be happy all of the time. While that is true, we can choose to be happy 99% of the time. You see, our perspective directly influences how we feel, what we believe, and how we see the world. No matter how bad things got, I always looked for the silver lining, something that brought me joy. I have grown more from this journey than any other I have embarked on.
Here are some of the lessons I have learned on this journey.
•When you can’t find your own happiness, borrow someone else’s. I love nothing more than seeing a social media post from a friend, or receiving a text from someone I care about sharing their happiness. I have learned to celebrate their joy, success, and happiness. Which automatically makes me happy. On blah days, I look for someone or something I can celebrate.
•There is no such thing as a failure. We never truly fail. If we can say we learned something, grew from an experience, or now know what not to do, we didn’t fail. We succeeded.
•Success is not about what we accomplish or what we have, it is about the moments we share with others. Recently I was able to share a series of firsts with a friend. Knowing I had made a memory with someone I cared about, sharing that moment was worth more than all the money in the world. Fame and fortune come and go, but memories remain forever.
•Losing someone dear is painful, but if we choose to hold on to the memories and lessons learned, we can continue to feel their love. Recently, my daughter and I shared a moment of sadness over the anniversary of the passing of a dear friend. It was the first time we had been able to truly mourn. The tears were real, the pain deep, but the sadness soon gave way to laughter as we shared memories.
