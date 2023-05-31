There is beauty in simplicity. When complications and unnecessary details are removed, life is free to flow, allowing us to find our rhythm, and even our freedom. The shackles of complications, trying to keep up with the Joneses, and negative emotions keep us from seeing the beauty of life.

This year, creating simplicity has been my goal. And as odd as this may sound, the journey to simplicity has been complicated. Learning to live with simplicity has meant change, compromise, and identifying what is truly needed. I have always enjoyed the simple things. I lost sight of this when I allowed others to dictate my life. Taking ownership of my life back, choosing to define myself and my life, has been the greatest decision I have ever made. Every moment of pain, the tears I have cried, and the loneliness I feared would never leave have all been worth it.

