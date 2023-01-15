I don’t follow the state Legislature as closely as I should. Most of you probably don’t either. But it really won’t become important until a few weeks from now. Most members of the House and Senate will probably disagree with me, but right now it’s just a lot of noise.

A release from Sen. Chris Kidd reported Friday that nearly 1,700 measures had been requested in the Senate and he indicates only about half will wind up getting filed. A friend of mine who follows such things reported 4,000 bills are expected in both houses, but only 433 are available for viewing at this point. Deadline is the 19th and he expects hundreds of “shell bills” to be filed with language to come later.