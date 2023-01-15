I don’t follow the state Legislature as closely as I should. Most of you probably don’t either. But it really won’t become important until a few weeks from now. Most members of the House and Senate will probably disagree with me, but right now it’s just a lot of noise.
A release from Sen. Chris Kidd reported Friday that nearly 1,700 measures had been requested in the Senate and he indicates only about half will wind up getting filed. A friend of mine who follows such things reported 4,000 bills are expected in both houses, but only 433 are available for viewing at this point. Deadline is the 19th and he expects hundreds of “shell bills” to be filed with language to come later.
Four thousand bills.
The curmudgeon in me says there can’t possibly be that many meaningful changes to state law that could benefit Oklahomans. Yet they’ll look them over with leadership having a heavy influence on what makes it to the floor. Everyone else will cast a critical eye on a few areas of specific interest. (In our business open meetings and open records are always high on the list) and other groups will do the same.
But, four thousand bills. Does anyone else think “less is more” might be a better way to govern?
***
Some filings are as much for show as anything with some elected officials just trying to make brownie points with their constituency. One Broken Arrow senator filed a resolution last week to stop training of Ukrainian soldiers at Fort Sill.
“These America Last policies of the current regime should not be tolerated in Oklahoma,” Sen. Natham Dahm said in a press release. “We saw how recently the Ukrainian military fired a rocket into Poland killing two innocent civilians. We certainly don’t need them practicing here in Oklahoma where our citizens could be under the constant threat of a similar failure.”
Fortunately, our local folks are a little bit more informed about what goes on at Fort Sill.
