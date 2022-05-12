It’s just an hour drive, 70 miles from Lawton, but really nobody minds the speed limit here in the land of Kiowas, Comanches, Apache’s, GI’s and the tire makers.
Two things you can count on here. When the tornado watches are announced, the front yards and porches fill up with Okies gazing skyward, and folks are gonna speed on the highways, turnpikes and even the rural roads heading to Corn, Oklahoma. Not far at all from Clinton off Oklahoma 54, and just northeast of Cordell. Readers may have been to Clinton and Cordell, but probably not Corn. Corn is not a destination.
Corn was not always Corn. It’s an oddly, oddly placed settlement created by German immigrants who named it Korn, the German word for “Grain,” reportedly because its first post office was near (maybe even in) a farmer’s corn field. And not only German, but by German-speaking members of the Russian Mennonite Church. By 1893, a short year after homestead lands were made available, some 40 families had settled.
After some years of peace, agriculture, and the continued harvesting of “turkey red” wheat brought with them from Russia, the town and its community thrived. Until, at least, the onset of the first World War. World War I found that the Oklahoma citizenry came to exercise their religious freedoms by trying to deny it to others. Vigilante groups and a group known as the “Council of Defense” made life increasingly difficult for the Germans for not only their heritage but for their strict Mennonite/Anabaptist theological convictions, which included the conscientious objection to participate in the war. This harassment ultimately resulted in the town Americanizing its name from “Korn” to “Corn”, the closure of nearby Cordell Christian College and the end of operations of the local German language newspaper, the “Oklahoma Vorwarts”.
It’s my interest that in a day in 2021 when our nation is so polarized, so progressive or conservative, so Black or so white, so male or so female, or so straight or so gay, we simply cannot look back on Korn, Oklahoma, and see what extremism looks like in any case. We can’t avoid it, nor could Corn/Korn in the early 1900s. But there is another lesson out there. A story of resilience and recovery from persecution.
In 1902, a private Christian Academy called the “Washita Gemeinde Schule” was established by the Mennonite Brethren Church as a Bible and language school. And it survived, today as the Corn Bible Academy in this town of less than 500. It serves grades 7-12 and is one of the oldest Christian schools west of the Mississippi River. And there’s a new location as well. And it serves its 90 students, who commute from throughout Western Oklahoma. Their big fundraiser comes in April; a German Feast and Auction. Watch for it. Lots of Oklahoma history to see and lessons to re-learn. And unlike the Russian Mennonites of the early 1900s, you’ll be welcome in Corn.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.