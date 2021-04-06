It wasn’t that many years ago that families rarely ate any meal away from home. When they did, it was usually at another family’s home — probably a relative.
Did they use recipes from a cookbook or clipped out of a newspaper or was the dish simply handed down orally?
During these days of the pandemic, it’s back to the kitchen — for both women and men — to prepare family meals. In experiencing this and thinking about what it must have been like for our ancestral cooks to spend so much of their day in the kitchen is food for thought for all of us.
My genealogy “voice” told me that preparing a family cookbook was another way to record family history. You may learn some surprises about your family’s ethnic heritage or religious background or ceremonial traditions.
Now would be a good time to begin such a project as there is time to complete it for Christmas. It would make a well-received gift not only for the holidays but for other special occasions. For example, consider giving one to a bride marrying into your family. It could well give her that special feeling of being welcomed.
What to do
Contact close relatives and explain what you are doing and why. Ask for recipes and/or cooking tips that have “been in the family for years.” Other questions could be: Was the dish routinely prepared or only for a special occasion? What was the occasion? Who first prepared it and where and when? Was the recipe for it written or oral? Is there some interesting story about it? Is it still served?
Their submission can be in any food category — entre, casserole, dessert, bread, full meals, drinks, etc. You can arrange them in any order once you have them all together.
If you don’t know, ask each contact for his/her photograph and some biographic details (date and place of birth, names of spouse and children, profession, name and birth/death dates of the original preparer). Include them in your text.
Also consider asking for a photograph of the finished dish. Just remember the quality of such will vary and including photos might increase the printing price.
Many of your contacts will have questions so be prepared. Consider giving each contact your email address. Then email your response to their question, along with their question, to everybody on your family cookbook email list.
It would be especially helpful in your family cookbook to include an index with the names of each contributor. And don’t forget to plan the finished cookbook to lie flat (spiral-bound) or be propped up for easy reading while cooking. Also you might include a few blank pages for keeping notes.
The printing process
Once you know how many pages constitute “The XXXX Family Cookbook,” visit a printer to get an estimate of printing a certain number of copies. That number is anybody’s guess but I would begin with printing a copy for each contributor.
Depending on your circumstances, sell a copy to each contributor at the cost to you for having each one printed. And remember to add the cost to you of mailing it.
Set a firm deadline because you want to have the text ready to take to the printer the first of November, especially if you want a finished product by the end of the year.
Phyllis Young lives in Lawton.