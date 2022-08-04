Business owners are constantly looking for new ways to sell our widgets. No matter what type of business you operate, without solid and reliable sales, your business won’t survive. If your goal is to reach more customers and drive sales, international export may be something for your Oklahoma business to consider.

With 96 percent of the world’s consumers living outside of the United States, selling your products internationally may help open your business to an enormous market of possibility. International sales can help protect your business from fluctuations in the domestic economy by diversifying your revenue streams through export to new markets. Global consumers place a high value on U.S. manufactured goods, and Oklahoma’s innovation-driven products from all industries are known to have a high level of quality, increasing the potential for success in global markets.