Business owners are constantly looking for new ways to sell our widgets. No matter what type of business you operate, without solid and reliable sales, your business won’t survive. If your goal is to reach more customers and drive sales, international export may be something for your Oklahoma business to consider.
With 96 percent of the world’s consumers living outside of the United States, selling your products internationally may help open your business to an enormous market of possibility. International sales can help protect your business from fluctuations in the domestic economy by diversifying your revenue streams through export to new markets. Global consumers place a high value on U.S. manufactured goods, and Oklahoma’s innovation-driven products from all industries are known to have a high level of quality, increasing the potential for success in global markets.
Now, before you decide this column doesn’t apply to you and that your time is better served by skipping along to your horoscope, please hear me out.
According to the U.S. Department of Commerce and the International Trade Administration, in 2019, Oklahoma businesses exported $6.1 billion in goods to the world, and those exports supported nearly 29,000 U.S. jobs. Thirty-nine percent of Oklahoma’s total exports to the world were to Canada and Mexico, or about $2.4 billion.
But here is the most critical part. According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s “Profile of U.S. Importing and Exporting Companies,” among the 3,138 companies that exported goods from Oklahoma in 2018, 84 percent were SMALL AND MEDIUM-sized companies. This data tells us that it’s not just the big boys getting a piece of the export action. There is a place for ALL of us in the global economy. Still, before investing in the business of exporting, you must do your homework to assess the export potential of your products, understand trade fundamentals, and find the right market for your products.
How many of you know that the Oklahoma Department of Commerce can help you do that? Your business can quickly assess the export potential of your products by completing a 23-question online survey that generates a report immediately, complete with steps to correct potential challenges. Whether your business is already exporting or your firm is new to the international economy, the Oklahoma Department of Commerce can help your organization by providing trade counseling to analyze the current export capabilities of your business, help find solutions for new global markets, and assist with day-to-day export challenges — all at no cost to your Oklahoma business.
The experts at Commerce were instrumental in helping my organization develop our original export strategy many years ago and continue to assist in expanding our global reach through the many services they offer, including grant opportunities associated with export.
As Oklahoma businesses begin to emerge from the challenges of the last few years, many firms are looking for ways to diversify revenue streams and expand business opportunities. I encourage you to explore the many ways the Oklahoma Department of Commerce can help grow your business internationally by visiting www.okcommerce.gov.
Jennifer Krebs-Ellis is president & CEO of Cosmetic Specialty Labs, Inc, former Mayor of Medicine Park and serves as a commissioner on the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.