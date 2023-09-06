I was in a business meeting a few days ago when I had a revelation. My entire life I have heard the saying, “it is not what you know, but who you know.” Or, “It’s not who you know, it’s who knows about you.” I never thought much about either of these sayings. I have always been focused on keeping my head down, working and helping others.

Fame, recognition, or credit for work done has never mattered to me. In fact, there have been times when recognition has left me panicking. I prefer standing on the sidelines encouraging others, helping as needed, then quietly slipping into the background again. This process has served me well over the years. Until, it didn’t.

