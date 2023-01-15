Are leaders born or made? That question has been a topic of much research. Some people are born leaders, while some become leaders through experiences and opportunities. True leadership does not come from a title or a position. According to leadership guru and author, John Maxwell, leadership is a choice you make, not a place you sit. Good leadership is learned in the trenches, and potential leaders need to learn as much about leadership as they can before earning a leadership position. This philosophy is why Great Plains Technology Center’s (GPTC) leadership team invested in our future leaders by developing the Aspiring Leadership Foundational Academy (ALFA).

This year’s class is comprised of eight individuals from diverse backgrounds with each bringing different skill sets and leadership styles. One common theme the ALFA class has learned this year, is the importance of establishing leadership through relationship building and connecting with others. I asked the class of aspiring leaders to share how they believe connections are helping them to learn about leadership.