Are leaders born or made? That question has been a topic of much research. Some people are born leaders, while some become leaders through experiences and opportunities. True leadership does not come from a title or a position. According to leadership guru and author, John Maxwell, leadership is a choice you make, not a place you sit. Good leadership is learned in the trenches, and potential leaders need to learn as much about leadership as they can before earning a leadership position. This philosophy is why Great Plains Technology Center’s (GPTC) leadership team invested in our future leaders by developing the Aspiring Leadership Foundational Academy (ALFA).
This year’s class is comprised of eight individuals from diverse backgrounds with each bringing different skill sets and leadership styles. One common theme the ALFA class has learned this year, is the importance of establishing leadership through relationship building and connecting with others. I asked the class of aspiring leaders to share how they believe connections are helping them to learn about leadership.
Connections Among Fellow ALFA Class Members — Ashlee Vernon and Penny DeLong:
Leaders are made of all backgrounds and walks of life. What connects each of us to one another is that we all wanted to learn more about our campus and to strengthen our leadership skills while growing individually. Here is what some of our fellow class members had to say about what they hoped to learn from ALFA:
“I wanted to be more social and make connections to people I don’t normally see every day…to give more service to our campus and to learn what opportunities were available on campus and in the community… to get better connected to people on campus as a whole…to get to know others and be more involved with the community… to develop my leadership skills and what better way to do that than to participate in a Leadership group…to learn more about our organization and about the responsibilities of administrators on our campus…to understand the top of the organization…because my goal is to become an administrator, so this was an opportunity to gain more insight into how our school is run and to also gain more leadership skills… to help me with my own growth as a leader by learning from the leaders that help us with ALFA…to learn what they believe makes someone stronger as a leader…to learn new skills that will help me to be a better leader for myself, my team and my organization.”
Connections with Other Departments on Campus — Kelly Brock
“In an organization as large as GPTC, it is easy to focus on individual responsibilities, but connecting with ALFA members from other departments allowed us to engage with co-workers we do not see on a daily basis. A team-building activity we participated in was a competition to visit various locations on campus. This activity not only bonded us as a team but exposed us to programs we do not visit regularly. The ALFA program has given us the chance to work on projects together, learn how others solve problems, and get to know each other on a personal level through reflections. We were also given the opportunity to shadow an administrator for a day. The common thread among ALFA members from the shadowing experience was that all the programs and departments on campus are proud of what is being accomplished and everyone is striving to improve our school now and in the future. The connections being made through ALFA will last a lifetime.”
We will share more from our ALFA group soon. I am excited about this ALFA class. They are learning that effective leaders build and maintain relationships and create community connections. The future of Great Plains Technology Center looks bright from where I’m sitting, and I couldn’t be happier!
Clarence Fortney is superintendent of Great Plains Technology School.