A month ago, the editors of the Lawton Constitution reached out to me – along with a number of other community leaders – to ask each of us what our Christmas wishes would be for 2023. As is so often the case, a good question is more valuable than a ready answer.
If you read the opinion page of the Dec. 25 issue, you know that my response was, “Ability is distributed far more equitably than opportunity. Our wish for 2023 is to create more opportunities for our students and our community.”
That’s a lot to pack into two sentences, and might bear a little more explanation. After all, we’re nearly a month into 2023, so consider this column to be Cameron’s New Year’s resolution for 2023.
Providing opportunities is a prominent part of our mission statement. In fact, it’s so important that it is in the first sentence: “Cameron University provides a diverse and dynamic student body access to quality educational opportunities.”
We provide access to opportunities – not just for those who grew up here in Lawton or Duncan or any of the surrounding counties we primarily serve, but also for those who move here, work at some of our industrial partners, or serve our country at Fort Sill.
Most employers and government leaders would agree that southwest Oklahoma does not have sufficient workforce to fill the technology-related jobs we have, much less those we seek to attract or create. You could readily substitute the word of your choice for “technology” in the previous sentence to include education, healthcare or business. That connects to other parts of our mission statement: It is our mission to “prepare students for professional success” and to be a “driving force in the … economic development of the region.”
It’s not that we don’t have enough people in this part of the state with the ability to learn the skills and aptitudes necessary to hold those jobs. In some cases, students lack the opportunity to get the training or education necessary. In other cases, students leave the state to pursue opportunities elsewhere. How do we know where to invest our efforts to support our state?
For the first time, we have a tool to answer that question. Cameron University and other state higher education institutions have been fortunate to tap into data from the U.S. Census Bureau through the post-secondary employment outcomes project. The information is publicly available if you wish to explore for yourself at lehd.ces.census.gov/data/pseo_experimental.html.
Oklahoma’s educational outcomes are linked with federal data resources to allow us to see the average wages earned by graduates from our degree programs both one year and five years after graduation. The site also provides information about the types of jobs held and the geographic location of those jobs. For example, I can see that of the 259 Cameron graduates in education fields that 232 of them were still working in Oklahoma one year later and that 232, not necessarily the same ones, are working within the teaching fields.
This is something that we have attempted to track for ourselves for quite some time, but the sheer magnitude of data made this extremely difficult. Now, with access to this data, we can help prospective students better understand how a specific degree can meet their career and economic expectations. Knowing workforce needs, Cameron can better develop degree strategies to meet those needs. And we can use this data jointly with economic leaders to help lure back potential employees who have an affinity for Lawton or southwest Oklahoma.
If you are thinking about enhancing your skillset, just keep this new tool in mind to support informed decision making. Cameron University is here to support your efforts to turn your abilities into opportunities if you want it.
I wish you a prosperous 2023.
— John McArthur is president of Cameron University.