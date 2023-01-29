A month ago, the editors of the Lawton Constitution reached out to me – along with a number of other community leaders – to ask each of us what our Christmas wishes would be for 2023. As is so often the case, a good question is more valuable than a ready answer.

If you read the opinion page of the Dec. 25 issue, you know that my response was, “Ability is distributed far more equitably than opportunity. Our wish for 2023 is to create more opportunities for our students and our community.”