I made a promise to myself a few months ago. I said, “I have written two columns already on redistricting and I will not write another one.” Readers, I lied to myself. Because the Oklahoma Legislature released a proposed district map last week. The proposal has faced harsh criticism from Democrats in the state and accusations of gerrymandering. As predicted in this column, the biggest action comes from Oklahoma’s 5th Congressional District which primarily represents the OKC Metro.
A quick reminder. The OKC Metro is not a Democratically controlled district by any stretch of the imagination. Trump won Oklahoma County in 2020 and the original OK-5 (which was primarily Oklahoma, Pottawatomie, and Seminole counties) elected a Republican House member in that same election. The Metro is purple and not blue. Oklahoma county was the only county in the entire state where Trump failed to get 50 percent of the vote and the OK-5 did elect a Democrat to the House in 2018. Oklahoma County needed to be the focus of redistricting in the state because it is where the state is growing. Half of the growth of Oklahoma’s population over the past decade was in the OKC Metro. To keep the districts relatively balanced in terms of population, the OK-5 needs significant revisions. The controversy is over what those revisions look like.
The new map cuts southwest OKC out of the OK-5 and adds it into the OK-3. The OK-3 is a district that covers western and north central Oklahoma. To compensate for that loss of population the proposal redraws the OK-5 to add in parts of Canadian, Logan, and Lincoln counties while keeping Pottawatomie and Seminole counties in the OK-5. This cuts off the areas of OKC with the highest concentration of minority, and Democratic-leaning, voters from the OK-5 while adding in more conservative rural voters to the district.
In terms of politics, this is a win for the Republican Party. Logan and Canadian counties went huge for Trump in 2020 (72 to 70 percent respectively) and the people in the SW OKC Metro are not going to be able to overcome the Republican advantage in the OK-3. The current OK-3 representative, Republican Frank Lucas, got 78 percent of the vote last year. The OK-5 goes from a complete toss-up to a solidly Republican district in political forecasting metrics. In 2020 Stephanie Bice won the OK-5 because she was able to come close in OKC and rack up large margins in Seminole and Shawnee. Adding Guthrie to that is going to make her re-election campaign much easier especially since the voters most likely to vote against her are in the OK-3.
Is this gerrymandering? Absolutely. For all the statements made by legislators defending this proposal, such as arguing about the “link between Guthrie and Edmond” it is undoubtedly a map drawn to make sure that a Democrat does not win the OK-5 again. There are ways to connect Guthrie and Edmond that do not involve connecting Guymon and the Oklahoma City Community College.
House districts were designed to allow local communities to have representation in the national government. In my classes I teach students that the benefit of this is that even within a politically homogenous state local communities are going to have specific wants and needs. The Oklahoma Legislature has done a good job reflecting that in the design of the OK-4. The OK-4 is drawn to include both Lawton and a bit of southern OKC so we will have a district that includes both Fort Sill and Tinker Air Force Base. That makes sense. Drawing a legislative district that includes Boise City and Will Rogers Airport does not make sense. Having a district that includes Altus, Stillwater, and the Mathis Brothers Furniture store does not make sense. Our Legislature could have drawn districts that represented rural western Oklahomans and the OKC Metro rather than pitting those groups against one another.
The Legislature begins consideration of this proposal this week. Given the partisan make-up of the Legislature, I would expect that this map will ultimately be accepted. That will be a shame. If it is approved, Oklahoma will become the next in a large group of states that ultimately chose partisan gain over making sure that our legislative districts reflected that urban and rural communities have different needs and interests in our national government. Oklahoma could have been a leader in responsible redistricting rather than following the lead of our southern neighbors in Texas and maximizing political gains.
Okay, new promise. No more redistricting columns until 2030. Fingers crossed!
David Searcy holds a master’s degree from Oklahoma State University and a PhD in political science from Southern Illinois University.