A few weeks ago I was able to meet a reader and have a conversation. After more than five years of writing for publications, you would think I would be accustomed to meeting readers, or hearing praise for my work, but I must confess I am not. I am happy that I have reached a point where I don’t want to run and hide.
As we spoke it came out that at times I struggle with confidence, of being certain of my work, and who I am. The reader said they were shocked, my work presents a different perspective.
I thought about her words for days. I am honestly still thinking about them. The conclusion I have come to is that confidence comes and goes, it wanes and brightens, depending on the season, where you are in life, and what unmet needs you have. It is also very easy to look at someone and think they have it all together, are on top of the world, and extremely confident.
Thinking about my confidence levels, I realized the past years have been more difficult than perhaps I would like to admit. I haven’t always made the best decisions, and more often than not, I have found myself paying for other people’s mistakes. Focusing on my mental, emotional, and physical health, I have worked on forgiveness, letting go of the anger, and learning to love through a broken heart. I made a conscious decision to not carry the weight of the past, to not allow past sins to make me bitter or jaded. I can’t say this was the best decision. I am slowly healing, I am working on letting go of the baggage, I am learning who I am, but more often than not I lack confidence.
Writing is a form of therapy for me. I love to share what I have learned, observed, and experienced. I have no problem writing about intimate and embarrassing situations, I have no problem speaking on these topics. My driving goal is the thought that maybe I can help someone, give them hope, a hand up, a way out, or keep them from making the same mistake as me. The lack of confidence comes if I receive praise, accolades, or awards. I feel embarrassed and want to hide. Accepting gratitude is even difficult for me. Helping is a passion, investing in others, ensuring they have the tools to be successful drives me daily. Watching their success fills my heart, but being thanked makes me quake.
On days I am tired, not feeling well, have not eaten enough, or feel disconnected from those I love, my confidence evaporates. So many things can affect how confident we feel, failing to find the right shoes can affect our confidence. In the struggles we face daily it is easy to look at someone else and think they have it all together and envy their confidence. We are all struggling, and have confidence levels that vary throughout the day. No one person is confident all the time. Well, Selina, my sweet puppy is, and so is my Raffy. Or at least I think they are.
I love to hear from my readers. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.