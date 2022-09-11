We are now four weeks into the fall semester at Cameron University. Labor Day is behind us and students have ﬁnished tweaking their course schedules for the term ahead. Whether it’s online to accommodate a work schedule or family obligations, whether they are sitting in a classroom on the Lawton or Duncan campus, or whether they are taking advantage of any of the other instructional methods we offer, Aggies – and their professors – are getting down to the business of learning.

Except for the technology involved in the delivery of classes, the learning experience remains similar to years, and even decades, past. But there are exceptions. One notable difference is that a significant portion of our freshman class is concurrently enrolled. You are likely familiar with such terms as “concurrent” and “AP” if you are a parent or guardian of one of those students. Otherwise, you may be baffled by those terms … and especially how they ﬁt into today’s educational environment.