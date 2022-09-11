We are now four weeks into the fall semester at Cameron University. Labor Day is behind us and students have ﬁnished tweaking their course schedules for the term ahead. Whether it’s online to accommodate a work schedule or family obligations, whether they are sitting in a classroom on the Lawton or Duncan campus, or whether they are taking advantage of any of the other instructional methods we offer, Aggies – and their professors – are getting down to the business of learning.
Except for the technology involved in the delivery of classes, the learning experience remains similar to years, and even decades, past. But there are exceptions. One notable difference is that a significant portion of our freshman class is concurrently enrolled. You are likely familiar with such terms as “concurrent” and “AP” if you are a parent or guardian of one of those students. Otherwise, you may be baffled by those terms … and especially how they ﬁt into today’s educational environment.
“Concurrently enrolled” students are those who have not yet ﬁnished high school, yet are also taking college courses. Some may be taking a class on a CU campus, or they may be taking it at their high school. In case you are wondering, concurrent enrollment is not available to every student and certain eligibility requirements are involved.
First, a student must be a high school senior or junior in academic good standing. (In Cameron’s case, we have received a policy exception from the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education that also allows us to enroll a limited number of sophomores from the Lawton Public Schools.) There are speciﬁc grade point, ACT/SAT score and subject area thresholds that students from an accredited high school must meet before they can participate in the program. This helps ensure that they are prepared for the rigors of college life. In addition, the combined number of high school and college courses in which they can enroll is limited to assure a greater likelihood of success, and to allow those students to continue to participate in an amazing array of co-curricular and extracurricular opportunities.
The growth of concurrent enrollment accelerated after the Oklahoma Legislature approved a tuition waiver program in 2005. Through it, the State of Oklahoma pays the tuition of high school students involved in the program. In some cases, public school districts have also volunteered to buy students’ books and pay academic fees. This support has created a great opportunity for high school students … and many are taking advantage of it. In Cameron’s case, approximately 475 of our freshmen this fall are concurrent students. That is signiﬁcant – and it means more high school seniors are enrolled at CU right now than there are at most high schools in southwest Oklahoma.
Recent statewide statistics show that around 15,000 students are concurrently enrolled at Oklahoma colleges and universities. In fact, one-fourth of college students working toward associate or bachelor’s degrees at Oklahoma higher ed institutions are concurrently enrolled high school students.
I’m sure there are some readers thinking that the program may attract a lot of teenagers who don’t follow through and don’t actually earn degrees. However, data collected since the inception of the state tuition waiver program show that concurrently enrolled students are more likely to succeed in a college environment than their peers. From our perspective, concurrent enrollment is a great way for CU to “audition” to become the college choice for each of those students.
Another college head-start opportunity is the availability of AP classes that I mentioned earlier. “AP” represents “advanced placement” and refers to a program created by a non-proﬁt organization called
the College Board. AP classes work similarly to concurrent enrollment, but it is more likely the student will only be in class with other high school students, and the student must perform well on national exams to assure college credit. Other distinctions include a diﬀerent list of available courses, limited high school participation, students pay their own exam fees, and colleges and universities are not obligated to award college credit for lower AP scores. That means AP and concurrent classes are very similar in some ways, but they are not identical.
As far as Cameron is concerned, we welcome all high school students who choose to concurrently enroll here or who seek to redeem AP credits. We pride ourselves on being one of the most aﬀordable 4-year universities in the state, so if concurrent enrollment adds to the value of that associate or bachelor’s degree, we are thrilled to be able to assist more Oklahomans achieve their dream of earning it.
— John McArthur is President of Cameron University