Nearly 1.9 million Oklahomans are employed in our state, more than at any time in our state’s history. That is a 2.6 percent unemployment rate, which is certainly extraordinarily positive news for our state and the citizens here. However, that is not enough in this dynamic economy that we live in. Employers in our state are hiring right now, and we need employees. In fact, there are three available jobs for every Oklahoman presently searching for a job.

While the workforce shortage is undoubtedly a problem throughout many sectors of our state’s economy, securing a qualified workforce is one of Oklahoma manufacturers’ most significant challenges. But this is not a new problem for Oklahoma manufacturers.