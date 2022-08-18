Nearly 1.9 million Oklahomans are employed in our state, more than at any time in our state’s history. That is a 2.6 percent unemployment rate, which is certainly extraordinarily positive news for our state and the citizens here. However, that is not enough in this dynamic economy that we live in. Employers in our state are hiring right now, and we need employees. In fact, there are three available jobs for every Oklahoman presently searching for a job.
While the workforce shortage is undoubtedly a problem throughout many sectors of our state’s economy, securing a qualified workforce is one of Oklahoma manufacturers’ most significant challenges. But this is not a new problem for Oklahoma manufacturers.
In 2018, the Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance (OMA) brought together industry leaders to create the Manufacturing Workforce Committee. This group was charged with developing a statewide program to identify and help solve workforce challenges, particularly around workforce skills gaps. The Manufacturing Workforce Committee focused on creating industry-led solutions to workforce challenges. Today, the OMA, partnering with state leaders, educational partners, and economic development organizations across the state, continues to work with industry leaders to develop real-world solutions to help solve our current workforce challenges.
One of these solutions explicitly addresses workforce training. Because work-based learning results in more robust skill knowledge and workplace retention, the Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance has adopted an apprenticeship model to assist manufacturers in training new and current employees. The “Registered Apprenticeship Program,” with funding from the United State Department of Labor, targets the individual manufacturer’s needs and assists organizations in implementing a program designed around the employer’s requirements. The program covers any number of positions, from Technical Sales to Quality Control, and helps the employer cover the cost of new employee training by providing a $3,000 grant for each registered apprenticeship, up to $24,000 per employer.
In addition to the Registered Apprenticeship program, the Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance has partnered with the Department of Rehabilitation Service and the Department of Corrections to help encourage opportunities for second change employment and refer potential employees for jobs in manufacturing. As well, OMA works to help match displaced workers with companies that are hiring.
This is all excellent news for Oklahoma manufacturers and their potential employees. From tires to cosmetics, manufacturing in Oklahoma is not just a job but an attractive career path for the citizens of our state. The Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance and Workforce OMA are positioned to help employees and employers explore opportunities, identify core job roles, and develop the skills necessary to build a talented workforce in our state.
To learn more about how the Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance can help your organization expand its workforce through apprenticeship opportunities or create training solutions for your team, visit okalliance.com/workforce.
Jennifer Krebs-Ellis is president & CEO of Cosmetic Specialty Labs, Inc, former Mayor of Medicine Park and serves as a commissioner on the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.