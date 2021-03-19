You know how when you see something special, you want to share it with someone?
The most beautiful, perfect flower — a white iris, a pale pink rose.
“Come look!” you say. “Did you ever see a sunflower this big?”
Babies. My mother-in-law said about every baby she held, “That’s the prettiest baby I ever saw!” And she meant it.
The fullest moon. My husband used to say late at night at least once a month, “Come out here and look at this moon!”
The idea is, if something is beautiful, or unique or special, it is much more beautiful, unique and special if you can share it with someone .
That’s how I feel when I defrost my refrigerator. It is something so rare and special and unique that I want to share it with everybody.
Defrosting the fridge is a job I hate and put off until the containers holding unidentifiable stuff that has morphed into green mold or gray fuzz outnumber the containers with possibly still edible stuff. With a sigh of resignation and the stoop of a martyr, I put on some inspirational music. Ray Charles moaning “Born to Lose,” fits the occasion, followed by Patsy Cline ‘s “So Wrong,” and Kris Kristofferson, asking, along with me, “Why me, Lord?” Dispiritedly, I start to unload the top shelf.
But, finally, when the last mystery container has been dumped into the trash, the last shelf and the last drawer wrestled out and scrubbed, the interior sudsed, rinsed and re-rinsed with soda, everything gleams so white I have to put on my sunglasses to admire it.
No one would suspect that just hours before, opening the door was to reveal what resembled a culture lab in a science project.
Should a guest put her hand on the door, I quickly headed her off. “Here, let me get what you need. After all, you’re company.” You never know who might have contacts with the health department.
I put the few surviving items back on the shelves, careful not to place them in front of the light which had been blocked for months.
Now I feel a compulsion to share.
“Come look!” I want to tell passers-by on the street. Unable to contain my enthusiasm, I grab visitors by the elbow and drag them to the kitchen. “Come look at the inside of my fridge!” I demand.
If they stand there, expectantly awaiting a revelation, I am dismayed by their lack of enthusiasm. “See how clean, how white, how beautiful this refrigerator is,” I say impatiently. Of course, we well know how beauty is in the eye of the beholder. “So behold!” I urge them. Disappointingly, they shrug their shoulders and sidle off, perhaps giving me a pitying glance that says clearly, “Get a life!”
Just wait, I think. Just wait until I defrost my freezer.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.