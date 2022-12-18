Words I never thought I’d write: College football season is too long.
I’ve been a fan of the college game since my uncle started taking me to see the Cal Bears in the early ‘70s. Those teams weren’t very good, but I was attracted to the atmosphere and pageantry of the event. The stadium in those days was more “intimate” than today’s venues, but I began to watch games on TV, generally alone since no one else in my family professed interest.
After moving to Oklahoma and attending OU, my involvement became much more personal, emotionally investing in the Sooners to the point that, at the conclusion, I was exhausted, feeling like I’d played the game myself. My wife will still caution I should be careful, lest I pull a muscle during a tense contest.
But now I find myself seeing it in terms of a holiday banquet. You know you don’t need that last roll but you can’t help yourself. Stuffed to the gills, you remember there’s still pie. And you just have to have some pie, regardless if you’ve had your fill.
Some of it’s due to oversaturation and some due to the fact it’s become so much more commercial. As the editor of a paper in Arkansas in the ‘80s, we got chastised by the Cotton Bowl for not referring to the game as the “Mobil Cotton Bowl.” Sponsorships were becoming a new thing.
The list in Friday’s Constitution features, among others, the Jimmy Kimmel Bowl, the Lending Tree Bowl, the Gasparilla Bowl, the Quick Lane Bowl, Duke’s Mayo Bowl and the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. I mean, really, If you have to say you’re famous as part of your name, are you really that famous? My Sooners are playing the Cheez-It Bowl while the OSU Cowboys will grace the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
I get that it’s a reward for athletes who’ve given their all through the season, but now we have some of the most-watched players “opting out” of the games, abandoning the team they’ve committed to all year to prepare for the NFL draft. If you decide you’re done playing, do schools continue to provide the scholarship benefits, I wonder?
As you read this, nine bowl games have already been completed, only a couple of which can possibly draw any wide interest.
It used to be the season ended Jan. 1 when the “big four” Rose, Cotton, Orange and Fiesta held the marquee matchups and, at the end of the night fans began the year-long debate as to who the “real” national champions were. To me, that was all part of the magic, part of the fun. Now, the playoffs begin on New Year’s Eve and the championship game will be played Jan. 9.
I’m thinking by then the rolls will be a little dry and the pie is best replaced by a long walk.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.