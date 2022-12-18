Words I never thought I’d write: College football season is too long.

I’ve been a fan of the college game since my uncle started taking me to see the Cal Bears in the early ‘70s. Those teams weren’t very good, but I was attracted to the atmosphere and pageantry of the event. The stadium in those days was more “intimate” than today’s venues, but I began to watch games on TV, generally alone since no one else in my family professed interest.