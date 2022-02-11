Even though my three sons are now about the same age I am and, I have noticed, are much, much smarter, that does not mean that I should stop giving them helpful advice. Even when the eldest responds, with varying degrees of irritation, “Mom, I’m blank blank — and here he fills in his age — years old. Don’t tell me what to do!”
Undeterred, I continue. And I am versatile. I can and do give advice on almost any subject but I excel in medical advice.
Do I have any medical expertise? No. But I read a lot which is where I pick up useful tips and the rest comes from experience.
It’s not like I give them out-of-date advice like take castor oil. I urge them to drink real orange juice. Eat lots of fruits and vegetables.
“Do as I say, not as I do,” I hurl back the old saying when they observe that I seem to lean more to chocolate and red wine.
When they get colds, I preach the power of Vicks VapoRub. Users report Vicks can cure a myriad of maladies from toenail fungus to hemorrhoids. But it is especially effective in treating colds. I learned long ago that taking a hot bath, rubbing Vicks on your chest and throat, putting on a warm shirt and going to bed with a dull book, a hot water bottle and a hot toddy will work wonders. I have clippings that claim if you rub Vicks on the bottom of your feet and put on warm socks when you go to bed, it will relieve a cough.
But do my sons take advantage of all the wisdom I am freely giving? No, they do not. I suspect there is not a single jar of Vicks in any of their homes, even though I have thoughtfully slipped jars into their suitcases.
My middle son was a school teacher in south Texas. School teachers are among the most vulnerable as their students cough indiscriminately, breathe heavily on them as they ask questions, attach their germs to papers they hand in, come to class with high fevers and hacking coughs.
He was reporting by email the various stages of misery of a cold that had hung on for weeks and I was answering with a remedy for every symptom. A little germ-free fresh air.
Pure orange juice. Chicken soup. Bed rest. Vicks.
During a February icy blast here which was so severe it extended even to the Texas coast, I got this report:
“Mom. I didn’t see any ice when I peered outside this morning but the air’s about 25 — 10 degrees warmer than yours, so there! My symptoms have cleared up except for that small, nagging cough. Its message is annoying. The cough rides in my chest like the herald rode with Caesar as he charioted in triumph through Rome.” (Did I mention that he was a history teacher?)
“Every now and then,” he continued, “it pops up and whispers in my ear: “You are just a man — you are not a god — you are just a man. A man with a cold.”
I considered what advice I could give in response. Then it came to me as plainly as if it were written on a schoolroom blackboard. “Use more Vicks.”
Mary McClure lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.