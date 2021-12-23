In Walnut Grove, Christmas truly centered around Christ, and in our case, the Catholic Church. Raised by a very strong Catholic family may have driven that but it was certainly a very large part of the Baxter Christmas family tradition.
I can remember as a pretty young child (I wish I had that memory today) watching out the back upstairs window watching and hoping to catch the arrival of Santa Claus. I never did. And I’m not sure I ever really believed it, anyway, so any disappointment was clouded by all the tradition the family followed. It looked like this.
1. Christmas decorating came right after Thanksgiving. Always aware of the costs of electricity, the decorations and particularly the lights, were limited to the tree itself which was always bought in town. There weren’t tree farms around Walnut Grove and the grocery store brought them in to sell.
2. Christmas Ever was really the beginning. While gifts awaited us under the tree, they were opened in a very specific way. First, the youngest family member present actually distributed the gifts to everyone and then they were opened one at a time, again youngest to the oldest. In our family part of the tradition was to watch others open gifs, ooohs and aaahs over the content, then express or receive appreciation. Opening gifts took a long time. Appreciating them? It lasted forever.
3. The opening of the gifts was followed by Christmas Eve dinner. By then my aunt, uncle, cousins, and grandfather had arrived and it was a veritable — feast. Often turkey, goose and ham, a wonderful English recipe my mother learned from an English pen pal called “Yorkshire Pudding” as well as mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing; too many vegetables and pumpkin pie every year. Holidays like Christmas Mom and Dad never scrimped. They must have saved for it.
4. While awaiting the arrival of the elusive Santa Clause, it was off to Midnight Mass for us. Dad led the small church choir; the church was always packed full (we always went early so we would get good seats). I don’t know how long the “High Mass” lasted, but when you’re 3 or 4 years old, it seems like hours. In reality it was likely too long; just not that long.
5. Return from Mass by 2am, exhausted, sleep and Santa still not at the farm. By the time we awakened he had, and more gifts, this time unceremoniously opened, re-affirmed how blessed we really were. And then the family time with new toys and games. My dad loved that part; as a kid for him there were no gifts.
6. For us, the night of the 25th officially closed Christmas by the family recital of the rosary. It made us all feel closer and we knelt in the living room as Dad recited the Stations of the Cross.
So that was our tradition. Much of it has carried over to us, some has not. But it’s tradition which gives me the fondest memories.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.