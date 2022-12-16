After many years of giving and getting Christmas gifts that weren’t really needed or wanted, or were the wrong size or color, our family came up with this solution.
At Thanksgiving, each of us comes ready with a list of things we really do need or want, complete with color, size and often circled in a catalog. A long list is necessary because some of our choices face immediate rejection.
One year, my middle son started off with, “I’d like some really nice artificial plants for my apartment because I just killed off the only real plant I had left.”
To which three of us responded in unison: “Artificial plants! How tacky! We’re not getting you artificial plants!”
He mentioned a small TV for the dashboard of his car. “No! No!” I shouted, horrified, envisioning him making the 500-mile trip home watching, “Desperate Housewives” or “Oprah.”
He sighed and went on to the next two items on his list, a microscope and a crossbow. This subjected him to an intense cross-examination on what exactly he intended to aim at with a crossbow and what he planned to peruse through a microscope.
I think his list was an attempt to prevent a repetition of when he mentioned he needed black socks and four of us got him three pairs of black socks each, for a total of 12 pairs of black socks.
One of his brothers did list hiking socks, prompting a grilling on exactly what kind? Long, short, thick, thin, wool, cotton? And where was he going hiking? And when?
When he was 15, my grandson’s request for a lava lamp was met with a chorus of “Ooooh, a lava lamp,” ignoring the fact this was the third year for the same request.
My daughters-in-law are role models for Christmas lists. They email theirs ahead of time with a nice variety of ideas and information on where they are available.
But when we heard, “a new, non-stick frying pan, 12 inches or more,” and “a new fresh-pepper grinder,” we accused one of trying to head us off from pawn shop bargains in used frying pans and grinders full of stale pepper.
When I saw “a set of Margarita glasses,” I marveled that wine glasses were always on her list and what were they doing, tossing them into the fireplace?
My other daughter-in-law’s request for silver hoop earrings reminded me of the year she asked for big cheap plastic earrings any color as long as they weren’t pink. “I’m not getting you cheap, plastic earrings!” I said firmly, just like I once rejected the other’s one request for an ironing board cover.
My own list is not exempt. To my mention of a cheap pedometer, my daughter-in-law the runner and once marathon competitor, said that she had three pedometers and they never worked well. I suggested she give me the one of hers that worked best.
When I read off, “a very small Meyer Lemon tree,” everyone said with one voice, “A what?” I explained that Meyer lemon trees were highly recommended as house plants, not that I had ever seen one.
“Yow,” my grandson said in support, “we could make lemonade.”
“Where would you get a Meyer lemon tree?” “Where would you put it?” the others persisted. I had no idea.
Christmas lists are practical. But sometimes we just don’t know what we really want until the others clear it up for us.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.