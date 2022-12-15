I dearly love my Spousal Unit, Female, Organic-One, Each. She has allowed me to attach myself to her for the last 20 years, eight months and several days. I have been told that it seems, at times, more like an eternity (by her). During this stretch of eternal time (for her), I have, on many occasions, learned some valuable lessons, from her, about life. Let me preach on it.
You cannot, nor should you ever try to add bleach to launder white socks mixed with normal-colored clothes. Not even just a little, bitty splash of bleach. The results are only mildly amusing, said no one in my household, ever. Now granted, when I was active duty, I mixed all six pairs of my white cotton PT (Physical Training) socks with my sleeping bag and all four sets of permanent press BDUs (Battle Dress Uniform (daily-wear duty uniform). Yeah, I know, I’m NOT active duty anymore, so I have adapted.
I have been taught that there should always be at least two extra rolls of toilet paper, a spare Glade Plug-In and a spray bottle of bleach-infused liquid toilet bowl cleaner (bleach is OK in this instance), available in the storage cabinet, under the sink, in the on-suite or second bathroom (it’s known as the “Fume Room” in our home). Need I say more?
Do NOT consume thick-sliced provolone cheese four days after the “Best If Eaten By” date has passed. This same rule applies to cheese dip, cheese spread, cream cheese spread, and/or cheese anything, garlic-stuffed olives, nor canned Spaghetti-Os. For reference, see previous paragraph.
Oh yeah, Christmas shopping. She finished, from her phone, with Poshmark, Etsy, Amazon, etc., before Halloween. I traditionally wait for Dec. 23, like most of my brethren. I then go out shopping, in public, sporting a new (embarrassing) T-shirt. Why? I am NOT particularly good at gambling. I am very leery of “trusting to luck” with shipping or mailing dates this time of year. The lure of finding, in person, something that I believe She will like, enjoy, or actually use, is a fairly strong fascination that addresses the DNA within that makes me a hunter/gatherer (sic). The fact that, by then, almost EVERYTHING is now “up to 70% off the original retail price”…well, that is a bonus now, isn’t it, fellas?
I shall now delve into the world of online Christmas shopping as opposed to cruising the barren shelves of Walmart or the nearest convenience store (on the 23rd). I prefer to use inner websites I can see on my laptop like eBay, Amazon, Shopgoodwill.com, Craigslist and even Facebook Marketplace. I do not like shopping on phone apps because the screen formatting leaves a lot to desire and the number of photos you can see is often extremely limited. Anywhooooo, I was pleasantly surprised at finding so many items on my short list. She taught me to compare prices, customer reviews, availability and most importantly this time of year — shipping/mailing options. I did manage to find a couple things. They have already arrived. Though I am skilled at wrapping presents, I will defer these few items to the volunteers who always occupy the gift-wrapping tables at the Fort Sill Exchange Food Court Lobby. For a donation, they will do your gift up proud.
You know I am a retiree. I strive to enjoy at least one inexpensive hobby that I can do while sitting on my retired butt, from the comfort of my indoor desk, without making a lot of noise.
If you have been following my observations and contributions to the written and recorded use of the English language, I thank you VERY, VERY much. If you have not enjoyed my submissions, well that is OK too. Go. Find your own gratifying hobby.
So, this is it for this year. My final column for 2022, for our beloved newspaper. Thank you, again, Dee Ann Patterson for trusting me with your subscribers.
Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night.
George Keck is an Army retiree, a drummer and Lawton resident, off and on, since 1964.