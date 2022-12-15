I dearly love my Spousal Unit, Female, Organic-One, Each. She has allowed me to attach myself to her for the last 20 years, eight months and several days. I have been told that it seems, at times, more like an eternity (by her). During this stretch of eternal time (for her), I have, on many occasions, learned some valuable lessons, from her, about life. Let me preach on it.

You cannot, nor should you ever try to add bleach to launder white socks mixed with normal-colored clothes. Not even just a little, bitty splash of bleach. The results are only mildly amusing, said no one in my household, ever. Now granted, when I was active duty, I mixed all six pairs of my white cotton PT (Physical Training) socks with my sleeping bag and all four sets of permanent press BDUs (Battle Dress Uniform (daily-wear duty uniform). Yeah, I know, I’m NOT active duty anymore, so I have adapted.