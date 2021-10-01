I have figured out what I need in my emergency kit. You know — the one we’re advised to keep handy in case of, say, tornadoes, fire, flood, an invasion of aliens.
What I am going to grab is chocolate, red wine and Vicks VapoRub.
Here’s my reasoning. Chocolate is one of the basic food groups. It’s nutritious and will quickly boost our energy level. And it tastes good, which will raise our spirits, even though we are hot or cold or wet or hiding in the tall grass somewhere. Granted, if it is hot, the chocolate will melt but even if we have to lick it off the wrapper, chocolate is chocolate.
A bottle of red wine is multi-purpose. First, it goes well with chocolate. Second, if we are reduced to eating birds or armadillos or grass, it will help ease them down. Third, wine has a long history as an early form of medication, recommended as a safe alternative to drinking water, an antiseptic for treating wounds, an anaesthetic, a digestive aid, and a cure for a wide range of ailments. And we are bound to be calmer surviving with it than without.
Then there’s the Vicks VapoRub.
There are so many uses for Vicks that the newspaper medical column has to run one of them almost every day. I have so many yellowed clippings about its wonders that it takes two file folders to hold them. I am such an enthusiast about the power of the pungent stuff in the little blue jar and recommend it so often that Proctor & Gamble should put me on retainer.
When a North Carolina pharmacist concocted a vaporizing cold salve for his family a century ago, he couldn’t foresee that he had come up with an American icon. It still has the original formula: menthol, camphor, thymol, eucalyptus cedarleaf , nutmeg and turpentine oils.
I can remember my daddy getting up in the night to rub a glob on the chest of a little girl keeping the house awake with a bad cough. I did the same thing with my little boys and, even now, should they happen to cough once during a visit, I whip out my little blue jar. But they only sniff disdainfully and refuse, even when I explain that rubbing Vicks into the bottoms of their feet, pulling on socks and crawling into bed will relieve their discomfort. They aren’t believers. Yet.
But the main reason that a jar of Vicks is essential to a survival kit is because it does so many other things:
It can relieve and even cure mosquito bites, paper cuts, dry skin, toenail fungus, canker sores and dandruff. Also tennis elbows, muscle soreness and bad headaches.
A horse trainer reported that generously smearing Vicks in the nostrils of young male race horses blocked the enticing odors of the girl horses and kept them focused on their work. Now most of us surviving somewhere out of our emergency kit will not be concerned with race horses — but think teenagers.
I anticipate that a lot of you out there are going to disagree with my emergency list. That’s OK. You just go ahead with the white wine instead.
