Why did the chicken cross the road? Well, I’d bet the henhouse that it wasn’t to get one of the new diapers I read about in an old AARP bulletin.

The chicken diaper was invented for people who keep pet chickens indoors or, slightly more practical, transport them to poultry shows. Several online businesses — with such names as Pampered Poultry and Hen Holster, make the washable cloth diapers.