This headline in the paper got my attention: “111-year old Australian man recommends eating chicken brains.”
The first paragraph said that “Australia’s oldest-ever man had included eating chicken brains among his secrets to living more than 111 years.” In the accompanying photo — 3¼ by 2¼ inches — and just a tad fuzzy — he looked healthy, hardy and maybe around 60.
A retired cattle rancher, he lived in a nursing home in rural Queensland, was writing his autobiography and credited by the nursing home manager as “probably one of the sharpest residents here.” She said his memory was amazing for a 111-year-old.
“Chicken brains,” he said. “You know, chickens have a head. And in there, there’s a brain. And they are delicious little things. There’s only one little bite.”
This is the first time I have ever heard of anyone eating chicken brains. And I grew up with chickens from babies in an incubator to old hens laying an egg every day. In fact, everything I’ve always heard about chickens is that they are practically brainless. But maybe I was thinking back to the old expression, “running around like a chicken with its head cut off.”
So I Googled “How smart are chickens” and learned, contrary to popular belief, chickens are intelligent, sentient, playful beings. Research shows that birds are a lot smarter and switched on than we give them credit for. So, how smart are chickens?
Chickens are pretty smart. They have robust and vast abilities comparable to a human toddler.
Chickens have sophisticated sensory abilities and a complex nervous system, and are sensitive to pain, pressure, and temperature, just like humans and mammals. Chickens also have highly developed visual capabilities and can see a broader range of colors than humans. Some breeds of chickens can even sense magnetic fields.
Chickens can count.
Chickens use complex communication with at least 24 types of vocalizations that they use for different scenarios. They have different vocalizations for a predator coming by water than by land, or to communicate things like, “let’s stay together.”
Just like dogs or humans, chickens have unique personalities and feel different emotions. They express themselves in varied and complex ways, demonstrating strong emotional and mental capacities.
Chickens can dream, just like humans.
Chickens can recognize others and treat others differently. They know who to avoid and who to befriend.
Chickens are also empathetic. For instance, hens empathize with their chicks when they’re uncomfortable. The idiom “mother hen” is accurate.
“Chickens are behaviorally sophisticated, discriminating among individuals, exhibiting Machiavellian-like social interactions, and learning socially in complex ways that are similar to humans,” according to one neuroscientist.
I only read a few of the 20,900,000 entries on how smart chickens are. So I’m glad I read the story about the man who ate chicken brains. It completely changed my mind from suspecting that this was just a 111-year-old weirdo to this was a uniquely bright 111-year-old and it certainly changed my perception of chickens.
Will I now eat chicken brains? No way. Not ever.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.