It’s Mrs. Pollock’s fault that I have always had trouble with math. Mrs. Pollock was my third-grade teacher, a stern-looking woman with absolute control over her third- and fourth-grade class. Had she ordered me to eat worms, I would have done so, not daring to ask why.
But what she told me — and every other third-grader was “Take — That — Gum — Out-Of-Your-Mouth. Right. Now.”
Now studies have shown that chewing gum may improve academic performance. A study at Baylor College of Medicine — sponsored, not surprisingly, by the Wrigley Science Institute — assigned 108 students, ages 13 to 16, to either chew sugar-free gum during math class, doing math homework and taking math tests, or not.
They ran the study for 14 weeks — which must have been pleasant for the gum chewers and just regular old boring math for the rest — and then took a look at their grades.
Those who chewed gum had a 3 percent increase in standardized math test scores and their final grades in math were a lot better than those of the kids who didn’t get gum.
Teachers reported that the gum chewers didn’t need as many breaks, were quieter and were able to pay attention longer.
Well, if that isn’t enough to encourage teachers to hand out sticks of Juicy Fruit along with the test papers, they might need re-educating.
Researchers haven’t figured out the exact connection between math and mastication. The lead doctor of the Baylor study cited research showing that chewing increases blood flow in the brain. Sounds reasonable to me. My blood flow to the brain stopped at my back teeth during math tests. What if a stick of gum would have nudged it on?
I’m thinking one connection may be the same one that irritates teachers so much. A kid chewing gum doesn’t seem to be giving them 100 percent attention. But maybe by blocking out distractions, like a teacher, the student is able to concentrate better on the test.
Other studies show that chewing gum reduces stress, improves alertness and relieves anxiety. The way I felt about math tests, it would have taken a whole package of gum to reduce stress and relieve anxiety.
The gum-chewing theory makes sense to me. Why do you suppose teachers are so dead-set against it? When I was in the third grade, repeated offenses could get you a whack on the hand with a ruler or sent to stand in a corner.
I asked my grandson, when he was a senior in high school, if it was still a rule not to chew gum in class. “Pretty much,” he said.
I’m just thinking, had I been allowed to chew gum through the mysteries of adding, subtracting, multiplication, short and long division, the dreaded written problems — and on to the horrors of algebra and geometry, I might have been a math star. I might even have found it fun.
It’s enough to make me want to go back and scrape the gum from under my desk in Mrs. Pollock’s third-grade classroom.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.