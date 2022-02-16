A few weeks ago I had an interesting conversation with a potential client. As we were walking through the work needed, the instructions and processes were becoming more and more complicated. While I was taking notes, I knew the potential of missing a few details was huge. At the end of the meeting I asked if I could have a copy of the expectations, instructions, and procedures for a reference. My request was met with a look of absolute shock. The client stated I should have taken sufficient notes and moved on.
I have rolled this around in my head for a few days. The conclusion I have come to is this, we can pay attention and take all the notes in the world, but no matter how well we take notes, having an actual document with instructions is always the preference. Asking for these documents is not unprofessional or a signal of a lack of attention, rather, it is a sign of attention to detail, of a great desire to ensure the work is done correctly.
As a business owner, there has been more than one time the speed of work has not allowed me to write processes or expectations. While the team is small, myself and my parents, this lack of preparation on my part has been felt more than once. When I was in leadership, leading large organizations, taking the time to ensure all needed information was available in a written format for my staff always ensured better work, as well as raised my staff’s confidence levels.
The older I get the harder it is for me to retain as much information, especially specific details. Many professionals attribute this to the continuous onslaught of information we experience daily. News is reported 24/7, updates, alerts, and notifications drain the batteries of our phones as quickly as it drains our mental energy. When my phone or computer ding every five seconds, my nerves become short, I lose my ability to focus, and sometimes, on particularly stressful days, I want to run away and hide from all technology.
These feelings, as well as the lack of mental energy, are here to stay as long as we continue to allow information to intrude into every moment of our lives. Shutting off notifications, putting my phone on do not disturb or a focus setting has made my days much calmer, and increased my overall mental energy. Going on a social media diet, reading less news, and focusing more on meaningful interactions and producing quality work have definitely improved my attitude. But no matter what I do, my brain will not be perfect, allergies, exhaustion or the stress of being a parent, there are days I cannot hold a thought, let alone remember directions.
I am curious what your thoughts are on this topic. How would you react to someone asking you for a set of written instructions, expectations, or an overview of a project? How useful would this be to you, and would receiving these documents make you feel empowered? As we move more and more to an all-digital world, with less and less uninterrupted time, finding ways to secure instructions and expectations is going to become more important.
I look forward to hearing your responses. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.