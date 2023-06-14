I have noticed over the last few years changes in the way I parent. Some may say these changes are driven by the fact that my daughter is 19. But I would argue the point. I would say the changes are driven by the fact that I am now 43 and value different things in life.

I would surmise my childhood, while untraditional in that we moved often, was very traditional with how I was raised. My mom stayed home and handled all things house and child rearing. My dad, a dedicated workaholic, started traveling for work when I was in the second grade. When he was home, he was in his office or woodshop. My mom was very strict, demanded things were her way, and despite the fact that she would tell you she wanted an independent headstrong daughter, turned me into a people pleaser.

