Oklahoma public school finance is complex. It’s often challenging to explain the funding formula to concerned citizens and local taxpayers — and sometimes legislators. That’s right — even those who are directly involved in allocating state funds sometimes need assistance. I’m grateful the legislators in our area are willing to ask questions and do their best to protect the interest of public schools.

Lately, of course, questions about school finance have been related to the recent announcement that the Comanche County Assessor’s Office erroneously inflated our district’s assessed valuation. To explain why the mistake resulted in a loss of funding for our schools, I need to first provide some general information about Oklahoma school finance.