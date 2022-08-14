Oklahoma public school finance is complex. It’s often challenging to explain the funding formula to concerned citizens and local taxpayers — and sometimes legislators. That’s right — even those who are directly involved in allocating state funds sometimes need assistance. I’m grateful the legislators in our area are willing to ask questions and do their best to protect the interest of public schools.
Lately, of course, questions about school finance have been related to the recent announcement that the Comanche County Assessor’s Office erroneously inflated our district’s assessed valuation. To explain why the mistake resulted in a loss of funding for our schools, I need to first provide some general information about Oklahoma school finance.
Let’s start with the primary sources of school revenue, which include local property taxes, state-appropriated revenue, federal funding and state-dedicated revenues, which include gross production, rural electrification association co-op and state land leases.
Money received from local property taxes is based on a district’s net assessed valuation — which is the value of the property within the district’s boundaries. Millage levies are then set by state and county governments to generate tax dollars dedicated to schools but also to career tech, the health department and other county government agencies. The millage levies and the assessed valuation determine how much each of the entities receive and for what funds.
State-appropriated funding is decided each spring by the Legislature. To balance the funding formula in an equitable way between districts, “chargeables” — which include local property taxes and state-dedicated funds — are deducted from districts’ state aid allocation. Simply put, the more chargeable funds a local district receives, the less state aid the district earns.
A district’s state aid is determined by the amount the legislators appropriate and the number of students a school district has enrolled. School districts receive an initial allocation, usually in July, which is based on the end of the year enrollment and the prior year’s chargeable revenue. Schools later receive a mid-term adjustment, usually around December or early January. The mid-term adjustment contains all of the updated information from the prior year’s tax collections.
This brings us to the current situation impacting Cache Public Schools. The district’s initial state aid allocation was based on our valuation for 2020. The mid-term adjustment allocation we received in January of 2021 had the updated valuation approved by the county, which was unfortunately incorrect. The incorrect valuation number initiated a decrease in our state aid for the remainder of the school year. Because this chargeable total was incorrect, our state aid was proportionally decreased as a result.
Is there a process for a school to correct such an error? The answer is yes — if the error is found before the last state aid disbursement for the fiscal year is distributed. Unfortunately, the payment was made on June 15 this year — a week before the incorrect valuation was discovered. Because the appropriated money for schools had already been dispersed, the district experienced a $1.7 million loss to the general fund, which is used for payroll and other general operating expenses. If the error notification had been reported prior to the state aid payments, the decrease in funding would have been avoided.
The 2021 valuation has been corrected and used for our initial state allocation. We are now waiting to receive our district’s valuation for 2022. This means we will receive the correct amount of state aid for this year until the mid-term adjustment is released. Remember how chargeables are deducted from a district’s state aid allocation? Regrettably, we do not get to recover the state aid lost for the 2021-2022 school year as a result our local chargeables being incorrectly inflated. Fortunately, though, we will receive the correct amount for this coming school year.
School finance depends on many factors and — as illustrated above — one of the most important is net assessed valuation for the district. The incorrect information from the county also negatively impacted our building and sinking funds, both of which under-collected necessary revenue. The building fund is used to help maintain our school facilities, while the sinking fund is used to make debt payments for bonds approved by voters and sold by the district.
The loss of revenue to the building fund is just that — a loss. There is no recourse to recover it. The sinking fund revenue, on the other hand, is required to be recovered to pay off the obligated debt.
Here’s why and how taxpayers will unfortunately be affected:
• The 2021 valuation caused a decrease in property taxes. A new correct valuation for 2022, which will be less than 2021, will cause property taxes to increase, as will the repayment of under-collected revenue from the prior year that occurred because of the error.
• There will also be a partial increase in 2023 due to the issuance of bonds previously sold in May, before the error was known, and added to the district’s debt in 2023.
• In 2024, we will see our property tax return to the previous levels we have paid in the past.
Oklahoma school finance is complicated — and even more so due to this unexpected event. Although the valuation error was made by the county assessor’s team, we understand the concerns and questions that our friends, neighbors and local taxpayers have for school leaders. We look forward to working with the Cache residents closely — and communicating often — as we continue to chart a successful course forward for our district, our students and our community.
Chad Hance is superintendent of Cache Public Schools.