To celebrate Black History Month, my last column showcased four African American Women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) and their enormous contributions to the craft. Choosing those four pioneering women in STEM history was a tough job. However, I enjoyed the topic so much, and I learned about so many outstanding Black women in history that I have decided I am just going to keep going and share the stories of a few more prominent women in STEM for March’s Women’s History Month.
But I am continuing this topic for a more significant reason than simply enjoying it or because it is my column, and I get to write about what I want. Giving girls equal opportunities to succeed in STEM early in their academic journey is critical to their later success. Moreover, seeing other women not only succeed in STEM careers but, in many cases, literally change the world can provide young girls with inspiration and motivation to pursue their dreams.
Geraldine Pittman Woods discovered her passion for the sciences at Howard University. She went on to Radcliffe College and Harvard University’s partnership program and completed her Master of Science in 1943 and her Ph.D. in Neuroembryology in 1945. Dr. Woods was the first African American assigned to the National Advisory General Medical Services Council, where much of her work was focused on developing research, and other STEM-related programs for people of color. Many of these programs exist today, helping create opportunities for women of color to enter STEM fields.
Gladys West graduated from her high school as valedictorian and received a scholarship to Virginia State University, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in mathematics. Then, she went to work at the “Naval Proving Ground,” where she was one of only four Black employees on the entire base. There she served as the “Seasat Project” project manager, the basis for today’s GPS. West collected information from the satellites orbiting Earth and input that data into enormous supercomputers. She also developed software that could process geoid heights and precise surface elevations, critical to the future development of GPS technology.
Alexa Irene Canady studied zoology at the University of Michigan. She graduated with her degree in 1971 and participated in a summer program in genetics for minority students, which sparked her passion for medicine. Four years later, Canady graduated cum laude from the University of Michigan’s College of Medicine and chose neurosurgery early in her academic career. Initially discouraged from pursuing neurosurgery, Canady was determined, and in 1981, Dr. Alexa Irene Canady made history by becoming the first African American woman neurosurgeon in the United States of America.
Armed with a Master of Science in Mathematics, Christine Darden joined NASA’s Langley Research Center as a “human computer,” solving complex math problems and writing computer programs. Darden returned to school at George Washington University (Raise High!) and earned her Ph.D. in mechanical engineering in 1983, while working full-time for NASA. She became a Deputy Program Manager and was appointed Director of the Aerospace Performing Center, becoming the first African American appointed to the highest rank at Langley Research Center. Her groundbreaking research on sonic booms earned her the Congressional Gold Medal, the United States’ highest honor for civilians.
Women worldwide have worked to improve their own lives and the lives of their communities and families. But unfortunately, too many of these women and their stories have been lost to history. During Women’s History Month, we celebrate those women and honor the stories that have gone untold for far too long.
Jennifer Krebs-Ellis is president & CEO of Cosmetic Specialty Labs, Inc, former Mayor of Medicine Park and serves as a commissioner on the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.