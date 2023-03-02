To celebrate Black History Month, my last column showcased four African American Women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) and their enormous contributions to the craft. Choosing those four pioneering women in STEM history was a tough job. However, I enjoyed the topic so much, and I learned about so many outstanding Black women in history that I have decided I am just going to keep going and share the stories of a few more prominent women in STEM for March’s Women’s History Month.

But I am continuing this topic for a more significant reason than simply enjoying it or because it is my column, and I get to write about what I want. Giving girls equal opportunities to succeed in STEM early in their academic journey is critical to their later success. Moreover, seeing other women not only succeed in STEM careers but, in many cases, literally change the world can provide young girls with inspiration and motivation to pursue their dreams.