As this summer draws to a close, I am starting to feel like myself again. I can feel hope, joy, and laughter taking root in my heart. The days of stress and sadness are fewer and farther apart. All in all, I would say this has by far been one of the best summers to date.

Learning to stand up for myself, to ask for help, to not allow others to take advantage of me have been some of the hardest lessons I have ever had to learn. Choosing to heal, asking myself hard questions, putting the time and effort into learning more about myself and what I want, are some of the best decisions I made. By no means do I have everything figured out. I still have a lot of healing to do, and so much to learn. But I do know this, I like who I am becoming, and I am proud of what I have accomplished.