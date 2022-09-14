As this summer draws to a close, I am starting to feel like myself again. I can feel hope, joy, and laughter taking root in my heart. The days of stress and sadness are fewer and farther apart. All in all, I would say this has by far been one of the best summers to date.
Learning to stand up for myself, to ask for help, to not allow others to take advantage of me have been some of the hardest lessons I have ever had to learn. Choosing to heal, asking myself hard questions, putting the time and effort into learning more about myself and what I want, are some of the best decisions I made. By no means do I have everything figured out. I still have a lot of healing to do, and so much to learn. But I do know this, I like who I am becoming, and I am proud of what I have accomplished.
For years, I allowed someone close to me to make fun of me, taunt me, and even make me feel bad because I choose to live life differently. I truly value my mental peace, and as the world started to shut down, I stopped watching the news. Instead of worrying about things I could not change, I focused on being outside, enjoying nature, volunteering, and building a world of beauty. To many this may seem silly, even immature, but for me it was the right choice.
Relishing in the healing process, I am learning to be confident, appreciate my skills, and value my time. I am choosing to make the hard decisions to remove myself from everyone and everything that does not support the journey I am on. Life is becoming much simpler, less stressful.
I am slowly learning that every bad moment has a purpose, every mean person can teach us something, and that what others think about us, truly does not matter. The freedom of these beliefs has allowed me to come to life in ways I never thought possible. And in this awakening, I am learning the precious value of life.
Tomorrow is never promised to us, today is all we truly have. This belief can compel us to live life to the fullest. Days spent worrying over a misspoken word, or a misunderstanding, are wasted moments. Acknowledging our mistake, taking responsibility, apologizing, and moving on allow us to free ourselves from the weight of others’ opinions.
Looking back, I could regret the moments I have lost to stress and worry, or as a dear friend reminded me, we cannot live in regret. I am choosing to grow from the moments, love my scars, and embrace who I am. Life is hard, but you know what, I am a survivor, and I can choose to thrive in every situation. Rather than choosing to see the negative, I will choose to see the positive, to live life to the fullest, to celebrate every moment.