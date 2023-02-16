The field of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) is one of the highest-paying segments of the workforce but suffers from striking gender as well as racial inequalities. While African American women comprise about 6.5% of the U.S. population, according to the National Science Foundation, the same population is only 2% of the STEM workforce.

Many girls struggle to find mentors in the STEM fields to emulate; I know that I did. With the racial disparities among Black women in STEM being more pronounced, the lack of mentors for African American girls is an even more significant issue. The fact is, if we want more Black women in STEM, we NEED more Black women in STEM. In the words of India Johnson, assistant professor of psychology at Butler University, “The very problem is the solution.”