The field of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) is one of the highest-paying segments of the workforce but suffers from striking gender as well as racial inequalities. While African American women comprise about 6.5% of the U.S. population, according to the National Science Foundation, the same population is only 2% of the STEM workforce.
Many girls struggle to find mentors in the STEM fields to emulate; I know that I did. With the racial disparities among Black women in STEM being more pronounced, the lack of mentors for African American girls is an even more significant issue. The fact is, if we want more Black women in STEM, we NEED more Black women in STEM. In the words of India Johnson, assistant professor of psychology at Butler University, “The very problem is the solution.”
So, to expand awareness of Black women’s contributions to Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math and to celebrate Black History Month, I am sharing the stories of a few prominent Black women in STEM.
Mae Carol Jemison studied chemical engineering and Afro-American studies at Stanford University on a National Achievement Scholarship at the ripe old age of 16 years. After graduation, she attended Cornell University Medical College, joined the Peace Corps, and worked in Sierra Leonne and Liberia. She returned to the United States after being selected from a highly competitive applicant pool for NASA’s astronaut training program. On Sept. 12, 1992, Dr. Jemison became the first African American woman in space when she flew aboard the Endeavour, spending eight days in outer space conducting experiments on weightlessness and motion sickness.
Due to the high crime rate in her neighborhood in Queens, nurse Marie Van Brittan Brown knew she had to take action and invented the first home security system. The security system included a camera, monitors, a two-way microphone to speak to the person outside, three peepholes at different viewing levels, a remote control to open the door if it was safe and if it was not, an alarm button to contact the police directly. In August 1966, Marie and her husband, Albert, applied and were approved for a patent for the “Home Security System utilizing Television Surveillance.” Her invention earned her an award from the National Scientists Committee and was the foundation for today’s security systems.
When Susan Smith McKinney-Steward graduated from the New York Medical College for Women as the valedictorian in 1870, just five years after the Thirteenth Amendment ended slavery in the United States, she became New York’s first African American woman to earn a medical degree, and the third in the United States. In addition to her private practice, she co-founded the Women’s Homeopathic Hospital and Dispensary and served as a board member and practicing physician at the Brooklyn Home for Aged Color People. McKinney-Steward also was active in the women’s suffrage movement.
After rejecting the advice of her guidance counselors to become a cosmetologist, Aisha Bowe transferred out of community college and to the University of Michigan, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in Aerospace Engineering and her master’s degree in Space Systems Engineering. Bowe then joined NASA as a rocket scientist and mission engineer. After numerous awards for her service to NASA and engineering, her mission has become to help increase Black representation in STEM fields, particularly engineering, earning accolades to include the 2015 U.S. Women’s Chamber of Commerce “Emerging Star” Award, NASA’s Engineering Honor Award, and many more.
Giving girls equal opportunities to succeed in STEM early in their academic path is critical to their later success. Mentorship is vital to that success. Seeing other women not only succeed in STEM careers but, in so many cases, change the world can provide young girls with inspiration and motivation to pursue their dreams.
Jennifer Krebs-Ellis is president & CEO of Cosmetic Specialty Labs, Inc, former Mayor of Medicine Park and serves as a commissioner on the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.