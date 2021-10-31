Happy birthday, Ole Kim!
Today marks the day 57 years ago that Cameron University’s mascot made his first public appearance. Yes, it happened on Halloween.
It would be logical to assume that there is a direct tie between the two, and that Kim’s entry into the world was intentionally timed to happen on a day known for costumes, but it was simply a quirk of fate.
Cameron first used an image of a cowboy astride a bucking bronc in the mid-1950s, then it held a contest in 1960 to give that horseman a name. “Ole Kim” — supposedly that of a real cowboy who attended Cameron in its earliest days — was selected as the winner. But it wasn’t until the college press club crafted a papier-mâché head and student Jeanne Desautel wore it in the Aggies’ homecoming parade on Oct. 31, 1964, that we had a real, live-action mascot.
Ole Kim has appeared at countless Cameron events in the decades since. His looks may have changed, but he has become a permanent part of our campus culture. I hope his next half-century is as impressive as his first.
The early 1960s was an important period at Cameron in more ways than one. It wasn’t too long before Ole Kim’s “birth” that Cameron State Agricultural College received its first official donation from the McMahon Foundation in Lawton. I say “official,” because Lawton pioneer Louise Davis McMahon, whose family created the charitable foundation that bears its name, had a soft spot for Cameron students; as far back as the 1940s, she would send personal funds to help pay tuition for those in difficult or unique circumstances.
Mrs. McMahon had been a teacher and an accomplished musician when she was younger, so there was no question that education and the arts were important to her. She was well known for her society events, and she aspired to establish Lawton as the “music mecca of the Southwest.” It was small wonder, then, that Cameron would benefit from those dreams.
In April 1963, her foundation made its first large-scale gift — at least for that day and time — to Cameron in the form of $1,200 to provide scholarships for music majors. It was the first in a very long line of financial gifts. In the six decades since, the hand of the McMahon Foundation has touched literally every aspect of our campus.
Among the more notable landmarks on campus is the Louise D. McMahon Fine Arts Complex. A $600,000 gift from the foundation in 1966 served as seed money to build this facility, which included a performing arts theatre, music rehearsal and performance venues, art studios and gallery, and communication classrooms.
Likewise, the foundation gave the university nearly $4 million that was matched with other private donations to create a state-of-the-art student union as part of the university’s centennial in 2008-2009. That contribution remains the single largest gift ever received by the university from any individual or entity.
The McMahon Foundation has provided opportunities for students through scholarships in art, music and communication, as well as support for the CU Presidential Leaders and University Scholars program.
The foundation has supported facilities and programs in basketball, baseball, softball, golf and tennis. It provided funds to build our agriculture complex in 1980 and our new greenhouses completed this fall.
McMahon trustees have provided computers, funded planning studies, and helped KCCU-FM, our campus NPR affiliate, provide news and arts programming across southwest Oklahoma. They also supported the creation of an eSports arena that provides not just a competitive activity, but broadcast and technical training opportunities in a fast-growing field.
Currently under construction is a new atrium for the university’s library, which has been the recipient of several foundation gifts over the years. When finished, this newest addition will create an area that is perfect for the schedules and study habits of today’s Aggies.
Over the decades, the McMahon Foundation’s board of trustees has honored the wishes of its founding family and been responsive to community needs, and it has had the foresight to recognize that those needs change over time. The foundation has presented CU hundreds of gifts, large and small, that now total in excess of $20 million.
Because of the foundation’s long and faithful support of Cameron University, we would like to use Ole Kim’s birthday as our opportunity to thank its past and present trustees for gifts that have enriched the university’s educational mission and benefitted the lives of countless college students.
John McArthur is president of Cameron University