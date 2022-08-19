I learned a new word. I was googling the phrase, “scarce as hen’s teeth” and up popped the new word, “carnaptious.” (Ka naepjus). It is Scottish dialect and it means ill-tempered or cantankerous. Immediately, all the ill-tempered and cantankerous people I have known started stomping through my memory.

I wish I had known this word years ago. “You’re nothing but a carnaptious old (and then fill in an appropriate noun) fool, son-of-a-gun, critter — I could have responded to ill-temper and cantankerousness.