I learned a new word. I was googling the phrase, “scarce as hen’s teeth” and up popped the new word, “carnaptious.” (Ka naepjus). It is Scottish dialect and it means ill-tempered or cantankerous. Immediately, all the ill-tempered and cantankerous people I have known started stomping through my memory.
I wish I had known this word years ago. “You’re nothing but a carnaptious old (and then fill in an appropriate noun) fool, son-of-a-gun, critter — I could have responded to ill-temper and cantankerousness.
I thought back to the first carnaptious person I remember. I think it was Bill, the wiry little blacksmith in our little town who had an insult for everyone he encountered, man, woman or child.
“Hello, you sweet little bunch of onion tops,” he sneered at little girls and grown women alike.
A girl in high school had the same attitude — but with good reason if we had been compassionate enough to analyze it. Her father drank too much, her mother was rumored to be mentally ill, her brothers were mean as junkyard dogs, probably for the same reasons.
In a workplace of any size, there is usually at least one person whom the term “carnaptious” fits like a wet suit. Again, to be fair, maybe with justification but we are far too irritated to be fair.
When I was editor of a weekly newspaper and we took it all down to our publisher to be set in type and printed, the backshop foreman was the most carnaptious person I ever knew. He made my life miserable every Thursday, arguing, opposing, ridiculing every change I tried to make. Several times, when he flat refused to do something I needed, I had to go to the publisher to intercede. Oddly enough, and I just now thought of it, his name was Bill too. Deadline day became a lot easier when he retired. The carnaptious old coot.
There are public figures who fit that sobriquet. Politicians who oppose every change, argue against every improvement, belittle every benefit. And now it occurs to me that I do know of someone who fits the dictionary definition of someone grumpy, on the warpath, looking for a fight for very little, if any, reason.
The definition concluded: “Although falling out of popular use and not nearly as common as it used to be, carnaptious is still a term reserved by some Scots to describe that pent-up, unwavering anger simmering beneath someone’s surface.”
Often, an ill-tempered man was thought to be the result of an ill-tempered wife although this may be less common now that most wives work and are either less frustrated or too tired to nag.
Truthfully, I can’t think of anyone I know personally now who is ill-tempered or cantankerous. Once retired, we avoid anyone of that ilk. Maybe they end up lonely recluses — or change their ways — or get elected to high office.
But should you encounter one, shout, “Why you are nothing but a carnaptious old....” — fill in your own noun here and then run as fast as you can.
