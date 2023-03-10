Does it mean women are finally equal to men when we sit around talking about cars?
Before Covid, I went to lunch once a month with a group of women I referred to as “The Readers and Writers.” We always talked about what books we were reading. We wrote, too, but what was noticeably absent was arithmetic. We never once discussed arithmetic.
At one luncheon, we started talking about cars. One of our group was or wasn’t getting a new car. It was kind of an off and on thing but, if she was, she wanted it to be red.
We unanimously agreed that buying a new car was one of the most stressful, frustrating experiences we’d ever had and we pretty much agreed that we’d rather drive our old one another year — and another — before subjecting ourselves to such an ordeal.
Then we started talking about the kind of cars we’d prefer. What some of us were definitely looking for was the most ecologically friendly model available.
A hybrid, one woman said, was what she was waiting for. And small — most were going for the smallest car with the most room.
Except me. I am not even going to look around for the best deal, the wisest choice. I am going to get one exactly like the one I have now, only newer. Not that I think my car is the best choice, ecologically or economically. It is not. But when I think back to when I had to get the one I have now, I remember how traumatic it was.
My husband was the designated remover of dead animals and buyer of cars in our family, equally odious tasks in my opinion.
He bought his cars. He bought my cars. I didn’t care what color, what model, what extras, what brand. I just wanted a car that was self-reliant, a car that would get me where I was going and bring me back home trouble-free, with only minimal maintenance, for at least five years. I did not know anything about cars. I did not want to know anything about cars. Car talk was as boring to me as arithmetic.
So when I finally had to get a car all on my own, I put on a power suit and did what I’d seen men do: I kicked the tires and spit and then took one just like the one I had.
I interrupted our conversation. “I can’t believe we have six women here and what we have been talking about for half an hour is cars!” We all laughed.
“I guess the next thing for us to talk about is women,” I went on. When they looked puzzled, I explained. “Isn’t that the stereotype of men’s conversations? First they talk about cars and then they talk about women.”
There was a short pause. “So what are you reading now?” someone asked.
