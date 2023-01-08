I’ve always been passionate about words, attempting to choose just the right word for its particular meaning. Society has allowed perfectly good words to become co-opted, twisted into a pejorative, turning an adjective into an insult.

So I was recently interested in a story about a university’s IT department which, in May of 2022, launched the “Elimination of Harmful Language Initiative,” with a goal of “helping individuals recognize and address potentially harmful language they may be using.”