I’ve always been passionate about words, attempting to choose just the right word for its particular meaning. Society has allowed perfectly good words to become co-opted, twisted into a pejorative, turning an adjective into an insult.
So I was recently interested in a story about a university’s IT department which, in May of 2022, launched the “Elimination of Harmful Language Initiative,” with a goal of “helping individuals recognize and address potentially harmful language they may be using.”
In other words, words you shouldn’t say.
I haven’t read the entire list because the university has that portion of their site restricted to authorized users. Here are a few examples from an introductory article on the university website.
•You shouldn’t say “American” because it’s non-specific. “U.S. Citizen” is preferred because it validates you’re not talking about residents of Central or South America. In the purest interest of accuracy, I can kind of see their point.
•You shouldn’t use “blacklisted” or “whitelisted” because it applies good and bad labels to colors that could be “subconsciously racialized.”
•Walk-in hours? Nope, because it may be seen as disparaging to those in a wheelchair.
They aren’t the only institution making these types of recommendations. Another organization’s lengthy list includes “Rule of thumb” because it references a questionable story that it was OK for a man to beat his wife as long as the stick wasn’t bigger than his thumb. You can’t have a “master” copy of something because of perceived references to slavery. “Man hours” are possibly degrading to women. “Tone deaf” may be disparaging to those with a hearing disability, a “white paper” is subconsciously racialized, and you can’t “submit” a complaint because, in some situations, submission can imply subservience to another. If you refer to a “native speaker”, you may be projecting “colonial practices” … invoking “images of savagery and barbarism.”
You shouldn’t use “guys”, say something was “grandfathered”, and “blind studies” are offensive to the sight impaired. And you can’t brown bag your lunch because it apparently references a test once used to judge skin color.
I’m fully aware language can be hurtful and do damage. But when I read several years ago that you shouldn’t use “master bedroom” when talking about that portion of a house because it references the masters of slaveholding domiciles, I began to wonder if it isn’t time for a transformation of a different sort.
Part of a growing and developing culture is knowing things evolve. Is it possible that language’s evolution could include discarding the outdated origins of the past and accept that a male or female connection on a piece of hose or an electrical connection doesn’t have anything to do with sexism?
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.