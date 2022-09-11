The schism in American politics has got me thinking about what can be done to shift the balance of power from our current two-party system. Too many of my friends, in recent years, have admitted privately they’ve not voted for a candidate as much as they’ve voted against their opponent. Many supported Donald Trump in 2016 because they didn’t like Hillary Clinton. Four years later, friends said they didn’t care for Joe Biden, but felt they couldn’t support Trump’s reelection.
Call it voting against the evil of two lessers.
I absolutely know there are staunch supporters of President Biden and President Trump, who voted for them because of what they stood for. But particularly in the party primaries, I can’t count the number of committed Democrats and committed Republicans who felt their party’s nominee didn’t represent them, and instead catered to the outside edge.
Our largely binary system walls out voters when one party dominates. When my family moved to Oklahoma in 1974, my mother was a long-registered Republican. She told me several years later she had to switch to Democrat because in those days, the Democrats dominated at the state and local levels. With Oklahoma’s system of closed primaries, she often didn’t get to vote for county officials because, in many cases, there were no Republicans on the ballot and the winner was selected in the primary.
Today, that script has flipped almost 180 degrees.
I thought things reached a new low recently when a national party apparatus crossed lines to pump nearly half a million dollars to support an opposition candidate they saw as weaker, just so they’d have a better chance of winning in November. It’s all gotten to be a bit much.
Enter a concept called “ranked choice voting.” As I understand it, primaries would be more of an open free-for-all with all candidates in the same pool. Voters select their first, second, third and, perhaps fourth, choices. Votes will be weighted. Let’s say a first place vote gets five points, second place gets four, third gets three and so on. If one candidate gets over half the first place votes, they’re the winner. If not, point totals will determine who makes the runoff or general election rounds. If voters are offered only two choices on the far right and far left, and everyone picks a quality third party candidate second, the “ranked choice” winner will be the one everyone picks second.
Currently, Alaska and Maine use it statewide as do a number of cities across the country. Sarah Palin, in part, blamed her recent Congressional loss on a system she felt Alaskans didn’t understand. She called it crazy, convoluted and confusing. And there is merit to her criticism as it’s so different from what we’re used to.
The advantage I see is parties will have to start paying attention to those of us in the middle. Extremism, on the right or the left, will lose out to a solid centrist philosophy as the voters seek someone they can support as opposed to someone they’re against.
It’s something to think about.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.