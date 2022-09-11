What if second best was the best?

The schism in American politics has got me thinking about what can be done to shift the balance of power from our current two-party system. Too many of my friends, in recent years, have admitted privately they’ve not voted for a candidate as much as they’ve voted against their opponent. Many supported Donald Trump in 2016 because they didn’t like Hillary Clinton. Four years later, friends said they didn’t care for Joe Biden, but felt they couldn’t support Trump’s reelection.