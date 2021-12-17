I knew a man who not only liked to figure income tax, he preferred white cake over chocolate.
Now that’s weird. What bothered me was, I liked him and I wondered if that meant I was weird too. I never thought I could be friends with anyone who could understand arithmetic, let alone income tax forms. That’s just not my kind of a person. We’d have nothing in common, nothing to talk about.
“How do you feel about two plus two?” I could ask, exhausting my knowledge of the subject. Once someone went on to hypotenuses, pi or even long division, I was with the big left behind group.
Statistics turn me a nauseous green. Any number over nine is suspicious, but then nobody has ever accused me of being a 10.
This man was my tax preparer for years. I would sit and visit with him as he figured out how much I owed Uncle S. Well, not visiting exactly. More like cringing and quivering. His pencil jotted down and added up columns of figures faster than I could tell them to him. His fingers flew magically over calculator keys. He applied a plastic ruler to find among millions of threatening figures those that would break my little heart, empty my savings account if I paid them, send me to the jailhouse if I didn’t.
I had to believe him for I was and am not in any way personally prepared to take on the IRS alone.
As soon as I read, “Generally your earned income is the total of any amounts on Form 1040, lines 8, 14 and 19. See Page 12 for more details,” my eyes rolled back in my head, my skin went clammy, my palms started sweating and I could sense blackout was near.
Scary directions like, “If you did not itemize, enter the larger of or 15 percent. ...” or “Add line 13 to Line 14 and divide line 12 by Line 6”... and “multiply line 15 by percentage on line 16, enter here and on line 3,” gave me heart palpitations, dizziness, rapid and shallow breathing and other bodily malfunctions for which “see your doctor immediately” is usually advised.
So, I believed him. Whatever he said I had to pay, I paid. Not willingly, not graciously, but by April 15. Which, of course, disqualifies me for any elected office.
But then I found out this man I trusted to lead me through the valley of income taxes liked white cake, wouldn’t eat chocolate cake if you iced it with fudge an inch thick.
Even after he confessed this aberration, while cheerfully totaling up my indebtedness to my country, I still liked him. I began to wonder if there is life after income taxes and white cake.
There were three normalcy tests I could have given him. If he admitted he enjoyed the business part of club meetings, if he found pleasure in bylaws, I would have known for sure our relationship was in danger.
The third test, I didn’t ask because I didn’t want to know the answer. A good tax man is hard to find. What if he didn’t like the Dallas Cowboys?
But I never asked and he never told. And then he moved away.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.