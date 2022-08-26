There was a creamery in Oregon trying to turn whey into vodka a few years ago.
Whey is spelled w-h-e-y and pronounced “way” although when I learned the nursery rhyme about Miss Muffet sitting on her tuffet eating her curds and w-h-e-y, I thought it was pronounced whey. Curds and whey.
Little Miss Muffet
sat on her tuffet
Eating her curds and whey
Along came a spider
And sat down beside her
And frightened Miss Muffet away
Whey, I learned, is the cloudy, yellowish liquid expelled from cheese curds during the cheese-making process.
I always thought Miss Muffet was lucky the spider frightened her away because curds and whey — or “way”, curds and way, if you just ignore the letter “h” which makes up 1/4 of the word, sounded pretty icky to me. Still does.
I googled “curds and whey” and got lots of information.
Here’s how you can make curds and whey. Place two cups of milk in a saucepan. When the milk boils, turn off the heat. Add 4 teaspoons of vinegar or citrus juice to the boiling milk. That’s it. Now you’ve got “way.” Why you would want to is beyond me. I certainly don’t want to.
But turning whey into vodka is another thing altogether. Vodka has no distinctive flavor of its own. It’s not sweet, sour or bitter but does pack a powerful alcoholic punch that is definitely noticed in any mixed drink. Its neutral potency makes it maybe the most versatile of all the spirits so it’s hard to name a mixer that doesn’t go well with vodka, the Googled article said.
It mentioned soda water and tonic water as classic mixers, along with colas, Dr Pepper, lemon-lime soda and ginger ale. Lemonade and iced tea. Grapefruit and cranberry juice, just to name a few.
One of the most famous mixed drinks of all — and my personal favorite with brunch — is the Bloody Mary, which mixes vodka with tomato juice, salt and pepper, Worcestershire sauce and is topped with a stalk of celery to make you feel healthy while drinking it.
Google came up with a lot more possibilities — using dairy, soy and nut milks, chocolate liqueur, hot tea, coffee and hot chocolate and a bunch of other suggestions that just seem somewhat on the bizarre side. But then, some people might feel the same way about tomato juice.
Just looking at all the possibilities is reason enough to hope the Oregon creamery had good luck in turning whey into vodka, eliminating the need to dispose of it in landfills.
Miss Muffet should be pleased. The spider too.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.