How many trick n’ treaters did you get last night?” a co-worker once asked me the morning after Halloween.
“None.” I answered.
“None! That’s weird. You didn’t have even one?”
“Nope, not one.”
“How come?” he asked.
“Because I sat in the dark so I wouldn’t have to go to the door and face trick n’ treaters,” I explained.
“Did you really?” he asked, horrified. “Boy, the neighborhood kids must think you’re a real witch.”
“We don’t have any neighborhood kids,” I told him. “There’s not one little kid on my block. All the trick n’ treaters swarm in from someplace else.”
When I was a kid, there weren’t any treats. Only tricks and only big kids went out to do tricks. In our rural community, they strung barbed wire through main street, blocked all the intersections with farm equipment, turned over outdoor johns and, on one memorable occasion, put a cow on top of the schoolhouse.
When my sons were little, I put together Halloween costumes for them and chaperoned them around the block, regardless of weather.
After they grew up, I still bought treats each year and for about four nerve-wracking hours each Halloween, handed out treats to total and mostly speechless strangers.
It was always fun to see the little guys, a little scared, with mommies lurking protectively behind in the shadows. But then came the gangs of blase teens who invariably looked disgusted with what they obviously considered an inadequate treat.
“Is that all?” they’d ask.
The year I didn’t answer the door, I didn’t plan ahead not to entertain trick n’ treaters. I bought 100 sticks of chewing gum. It’s a treat parents don’t have to worry about, most kids like gum and it’s something I like if there’s any left over.
But that Halloween, I drug in from work and wearily sank into a rocking chair to watch the news.
“Oh, no,” I thought, as the sun started to go down. “In a minute the doorbell will start clanging. I’ll just sit here quietly for awhile,” I thought, “and get my strength up to get out of this chair, trudge through the kitchen, out through the hall and to the front door to hand out sticks of chewing gum to little monsters.”
After awhile my husband came home.
“What’s the matter? Why are you sitting in the dark?”
“Because I don’t want to answer the doorbell for trick n’ treaters,” I confessed.
“What?” he asked in astonishment.
“Do you want to answer the doorbell?” I countered. We sat quietly in the dark and watched the news.
“Let’s go out to dinner,” I suggested. Back home again, I left the porch light off. Not a single goblin braved the menacing dark of the front porch.
But the next day, I was surprised at the outraged reactions when I confessed I tricked the trickers.
“That’s almost un-American,” one said.
“I can’t believe you did that,” a friend said contemptuously.
Bah. Humbug. I did it and I was glad. But I had 100 sticks of gum to chew.
Mary McClure