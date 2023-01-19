In these uncertain economic times, businesses across the globe face challenges. Diversifying your business’s revenue stream has never been as important as it is today. With 96 percent of the world’s consumers living outside of the United States, selling your products internationally could be an opportunity.
What’s that? You don’t think you have a product or service to export? Think again…
According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s “Profile of U.S. Importing and Exporting Companies,” among the 3,138 companies that exported goods from Oklahoma in 2018, 84 percent were SMALL AND MEDIUM-sized companies. From cosmetics to food to tourism — there is a place for ALL of us in the global economy. But, you have to know where to start, and once you have started, you have to realize that doing business internationally is not the same as doing business in other countries or regions.
Wherever you decide to sell your widgets, you have to do your homework. A proper understanding of the social, religious, legal, and business culture of the regions you target for export is critical.
The Middle East is one region where Cosmetic Specialty Labs has been active for several years. The post-COVID economic situation in the country is quite resilient. The region continues to hold an upward trend and has ample cash for investments, both of which help to protect the region’s economy from global downtowns. That being said, a tremendous amount of cultural understanding and learning is required to create a successful business, particularly in the Middle East, where all aspects of life are heavily influenced by culture, tradition, and religion, and Islam cannot be separated from everyday life. But it’s not always like you think it will be, especially for women in business. But let’s start with the basics: how should you dress and should you shake hands?
When I have traveled to the Middle East for business, the question I am most often asked is, “What do you have to wear?” My answer always surprises people. While I certainly dress conservatively when I visit our Middle Eastern clients (full disclosure, I do anyway), there are no mandatory dress requirements for women in the countries I visit, including Kuwait, Egypt and Jordan. In fact, when you visit these countries, you will see women of various styles of dress, from women in totally Western style dressing to the most conservative Islamic clothing. So, when I travel for business in the region, I typically wear what I would wear to a meeting in the U.S., as professional dress is an expectation.
Another question I typically get is, “As a woman in business, how are you treated?” My answer is always with the highest level of respect I have ever experienced, honestly, including in the United States. Arab men recognize women’s status in business, and there is no doubt that Western and Arabic women in business are greatly respected. While most Arab men and women in business have no problem shaking hands with Western women, some men may politely refuse. It is essential to remain sensitive to this, and on the flip side, for Western men to be aware of whether a Muslim woman will be embarrassed by you offering your hand to them.
Understanding and respecting cultural differences between the Middle East and the West are the first steps to a lasting business relationship, and in a region as heavily influenced by Islam, it is critical. However, with 85 percent of goods and services for sale in the Middle East imported, the opportunity can certainly be worth the effort.
Jennifer Krebs-Ellis is president & CEO of Cosmetic Specialty Labs, Inc, former Mayor of Medicine Park and serves as a commissioner on the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.