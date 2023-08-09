Refuges are an interesting concept. By definition they are a place of safety, a place where people and/or endangered species can heal and thrive. Lawton is located next to the Wildlife Refuge. It is one of my favorite spots in Oklahoma. I love the peace and serenity surrounding the mountains, and the glimpses of wild animals.

Recently, it occurred to me that our homes should be more than sanctuaries, they should be our refuges. A place we go to escape the world. A place filled with love, peace, and silence. With these thoughts, I set about making changes to both my life and my home.