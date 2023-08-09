Refuges are an interesting concept. By definition they are a place of safety, a place where people and/or endangered species can heal and thrive. Lawton is located next to the Wildlife Refuge. It is one of my favorite spots in Oklahoma. I love the peace and serenity surrounding the mountains, and the glimpses of wild animals.
Recently, it occurred to me that our homes should be more than sanctuaries, they should be our refuges. A place we go to escape the world. A place filled with love, peace, and silence. With these thoughts, I set about making changes to both my life and my home.
To create a refuge, you must first know what you hope to achieve. Working from home, I want a comfortable environment that not only reflects my personality, but fills me with energy and inspires my creativity. A simple, yet glamorous design that creates flow between the indoors and outside. I love eccentric decorations that reflect my passions. A self-proclaimed nerd, I love science and history. I often spend hours every evening studying a moment in history or reading about science. My world must reflect that, and be welcoming to my daughter and dogs.
The first thing I did was introduce plants. I love green. I love ferns, and flowers, anything that grows and reminds me of summer and the tropics. I chose beautiful pots, a variety of plants, and filled every window and my small patio with life. This small decision inspired me to continue to explore and try new things.
My dogs have loved the addition of plants as much as me. They help me water every evening, and on more than one occasion I have caught them staring at the flowers, lost in thought. Or smelling the dirt and remembering moments they would dig in the dirt or play in the mud. Something as simple as adding color, astroturf and flowers to our small patio has filled us with joy. We often eat outside, enjoying the small moments of joy throughout the day.
Selina has always been a different pup. She marches to her own drum, and never ceases to surprise me. From her air snaps when she wants a walk, to her nose pokes when she says I have worked enough, she has managed to take over our home. And yet we needed her puppy energy, her wild spirit, her endless desire to explore. I wanted to add items to our refuge for the dogs as well as for us. Raffy is happy to have a home, food, and his chair. He has never wanted a lot. Selina has a love of pillows. She loves to crawl over them, turn them into slides, and sleep on them. She also loves soft blankets. She will never admit it, but Selina is always cold. She loves to curl up with her head on a pillow and a blanket tucked around her.
With this knowledge, B and I went shopping for pillows and blankets. We found soft blankets and durable pillows. When we put them on the couch, Selina was so happy, I honestly thought she might explode. And in that moment, I knew we were headed in the right direction. Our home is slowly moving from a home, to a sanctuary, and finally to a refuge. Our evenings are filled with laughter, art, and projects. Phones are forgotten, the TV is off, each of us sharing about our day, playing with the dogs and enjoying life. For the first time in a long time, I can feel life returning, our hearts healing, and hope creeping back in.
